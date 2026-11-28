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IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes Batter With Most Sixes In World Test Championship

Christchurch (New Zealand): The Indian batting unit disappointed on Day 2 of the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand as they were reduced to 116/6 by the end of the proceedings. However, Rishabh Pant etched his name in the record books, becoming the batter with the most sixes in the World Test Championship. Coming into the match, he needed just one six to cross Ben Stokes’ tally of 88 sixes.

He hit a six while facing the second delivery of the 25th over of India’s first innings against Jacob Duffy on November 28. Pant, who is featuring in his 44th WTC match for the Indian side in Christchurch, has hit 89 sixes from 76 innings so far. On the other hand, the England all-rounder has hit 88 sixes in 117 innings across 64 WTC matches for the English outfit.

In the list of players with the most sixes in the WTC, Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes are followed by Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal with 56, 48 and 45 sixes to their names, respectively.

Breaking down Pant’s tally of sixes in the WTC, he has smacked 32 sixes against England and 16 against New Zealand. He has also hit 11 maximums each against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Also, he has hit 10 sixes against Australia.

Rishabh Pant’s sixes in WTC

Team Time Span Matches Innings Runs Best Score 100 50 0 4s 6s England 2021-2025 13 22 1098 146 4 7 0 122 32 New Zealand 2020-2026 8 14 515 128 1 3 1 53 16 Sri Lanka 2022-2026 4 6 353 96 0 4 0 41 11 Bangladesh 2022-2024 4 7 309 109 1 1 0 34 11 Australia 2020-2025 8 14 529 97 0 3 0 54 10 South Africa 2021-2025 5 10 235 100* 1 0 1 21 8 West Indies 2019-2019 2 3 58 27 0 0 0 6

Currently, Pant is in second place on the list of batters with the most sixes in Test cricket, scoring 109 from 92 innings in 54 Tests. The record for hitting the most sixes in Test cricket goes to Ben Stokes, who slammed 138 sixes in 220 innings from 122 Tests.

Against New Zealand, Pant has smashed 16 sixes from 14 innings in red-ball cricket.