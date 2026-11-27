ETV Bharat / sports

ND vs NZ 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Year Streak Ends With Exclusion From Playing XI

Mohammed Siraj ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj’s run of featuring in every overseas Test series since his debut has come to an end as he was dropped from the playing XI for the Christchurch Test. The Indian pacer was excluded from the lineup in both matches of the series, and the decision to do so by skipper Shubman Gill has come under intense scrutiny.

Since making his red-ball debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2020, Siraj has played in every away Test series. However, with the team management choosing to not include him in the playing XI for the second Test, Siraj missed an entire overseas Test series for the first time.

Siraj’s omission has drawn a lot of criticism, considering he has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship. The 32-year-old has taken 43 wickets from 11 matches and his records in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries have been impressive. Also, despite India failing to take 10 wickets of the opposition in the second innings of the series opener, Siraj was kept on the bench for the second match. Focusing on Siraj’s overseas records, he played a key role in India’s dramatic six-run win over England in the Oval Test in 2025. In Asian conditions, he has taken 21 wickets in seven Tests with an impressive average of 21.28, including a four-wicket haul.