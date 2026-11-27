ND vs NZ 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Year Streak Ends With Exclusion From Playing XI
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has featured in every overseas series since making his Test debut in Australia in 2020.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj’s run of featuring in every overseas Test series since his debut has come to an end as he was dropped from the playing XI for the Christchurch Test. The Indian pacer was excluded from the lineup in both matches of the series, and the decision to do so by skipper Shubman Gill has come under intense scrutiny.
Since making his red-ball debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2020, Siraj has played in every away Test series. However, with the team management choosing to not include him in the playing XI for the second Test, Siraj missed an entire overseas Test series for the first time.
Mohammed Siraj dropped again. Seriously, GG? How many times does he have to prove himself before getting the backing he deserves?🙃🙃 #Siraj #INDvsNZ— hurry (@hurry2012_) November 27, 2026
Siraj’s omission has drawn a lot of criticism, considering he has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship. The 32-year-old has taken 43 wickets from 11 matches and his records in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries have been impressive. Also, despite India failing to take 10 wickets of the opposition in the second innings of the series opener, Siraj was kept on the bench for the second match.
Focusing on Siraj’s overseas records, he played a key role in India’s dramatic six-run win over England in the Oval Test in 2025. In Asian conditions, he has taken 21 wickets in seven Tests with an impressive average of 21.28, including a four-wicket haul.
For the opening Test, India have opted for the combination of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj to make the fast bowling unit while Washington Sundar was the spin option. The team management retained the combination for the second Test with a slight tweak of replacing Prasidh with Gurnoor Brar, who received his maiden Test cap.
Apart from Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja is another senior player to miss out from the lineup. With the two-match series level at 0-0, India will hope that the new-look bowling combination delivers in Christchurch.
India playing XI for second Test
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.