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IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls His Longest Wicketless Innings, Akash Deep Takes Five-Wicket Haul

Christchurch (New Zealand): The Indian bowlers bundled out New Zealand for 356 in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand. Akash Deep was the star of the show with a five-wicket haul while Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless despite bowling more than 24 overs. Jasprit Bumrah etched an unwanted record in his name, while Akash Deep became the fifth Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul in New Zealand in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in an overseas Test first innings for the first time in five years. Also, the 26-over spell is his longest wicketless Test innings, tying two instances from 2021 (against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton and against England at Lord's).

He registered bowling figures of 49/0 from 26 overs. During his wicketless spell in 2021 against England at Lord’s, he recorded 0/79 in 26 overs in the first innings. A couple of months before that, he featured in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton against New Zealand and registered bowling figures of 0/57 in 26 overs in the first innings.

Bumrah seemed to be bowling at a slower pace than his usual speed. Even commentator and former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said on Day 1 that Bumrah was lacking the zip.

“When the second new ball came, it didn't seem that he had that zip or anything. He has bowled 15 or 16 overs (19 overs); maybe he was feeling the effects. That is where India is struggling. If you are not going to get wickets with the second new ball, then you would have to spend longer hours in the field,” he said while speaking on broadcast coverage.

Akash Deep joins list of Indian pacers with five-wicket hauls