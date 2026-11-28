IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls His Longest Wicketless Innings, Akash Deep Takes Five-Wicket Haul
It was only the third instance in Jasprit Bumrah’s career when he went wicketless after bowling 24 or more overs in a Test innings.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Christchurch (New Zealand): The Indian bowlers bundled out New Zealand for 356 in the first innings of the second Test against New Zealand. Akash Deep was the star of the show with a five-wicket haul while Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless despite bowling more than 24 overs. Jasprit Bumrah etched an unwanted record in his name, while Akash Deep became the fifth Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul in New Zealand in Test cricket.
Bumrah goes wicketless after five years
Jasprit Bumrah has gone wicketless in an overseas Test first innings for the first time in five years. Also, the 26-over spell is his longest wicketless Test innings, tying two instances from 2021 (against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton and against England at Lord's).
I don’t remember a match in a long time where India bowled out a side, and Jasprit Bumrah in 25+ overs didn’t pick up a single wicket. Mind you Bumrah was very unlucky with a few close calls and catches, but such is the brilliance of Boom that he rarely goes wicketless.— Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) November 28, 2026
He registered bowling figures of 49/0 from 26 overs. During his wicketless spell in 2021 against England at Lord’s, he recorded 0/79 in 26 overs in the first innings. A couple of months before that, he featured in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton against New Zealand and registered bowling figures of 0/57 in 26 overs in the first innings.
Bumrah seemed to be bowling at a slower pace than his usual speed. Even commentator and former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said on Day 1 that Bumrah was lacking the zip.
Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in 156 balls in Test match innings is a cautionary signal for the selectors and team management that workload management isn't being studied. It's absolutely necessary to have a sports scientist travelling with the team to monitor fitness daily— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) November 28, 2026
“When the second new ball came, it didn't seem that he had that zip or anything. He has bowled 15 or 16 overs (19 overs); maybe he was feeling the effects. That is where India is struggling. If you are not going to get wickets with the second new ball, then you would have to spend longer hours in the field,” he said while speaking on broadcast coverage.
Akash Deep joins list of Indian pacers with five-wicket hauls
A total of five Indian pacers have taken five-wicket hauls in New Zealand in Test cricket. Following are their Test performance in New Zealand.
Zaheer Khan - 20 wickets from four Tests, including four five-wicket hauls, with a strike rate of 32.2.
Ishant Sharma - 17 wickets in three Tests, including three five-wicket hauls, with a strike rate of 25.7.
Madan Lal - Five wickets in one Test, including one five-wicket haul, with a strike rate of 68.8.
Javagal Srinath - Five wickets in one Test, including one five-wicket haul, with a strike rate of 38.8.
Akash Deep - One five-wicket haul with a strike rate of 37.8.