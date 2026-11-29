ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand Take Lead Of 243 Runs On Day 3

File photo: Daryl Mitchell ( AP )

Christchurch (New Zealand): New Zealand have strengthened their grip against India in the second Test match being played in Christchurch. By the close of play on the third day, the hosts had reached 133 for 3 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 243 runs. Rachin Ravindra (46*) and Daryl Mitchell (5*) are currently at the crease. The three wickets to fall were those of Tom Latham (8), Devon Conway (51), and Henry Nicholls (22). Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed two of these wickets, while Washington Sundar took one.

India all out for 246

Earlier in the day, New Zealand bowlers bundled out India’s first innings for 246 runs, giving them a lead of 110 runs. New Zealand had scored 356 runs in their own first innings. The highlight of the Indian innings was Dhruv Jurel’s knock of 88 runs off 170 balls. Additionally, there were partnerships of 46 and 64 runs for the eighth and ninth wickets, respectively, involving Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar. Akash was dismissed for 29 runs, while Brar scored 10 runs before getting out. Kyle Jamieson was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, taking 4 wickets for 69 runs, while the other three fast bowlers—Henry, Duffy, and Smith—claimed two wickets each.