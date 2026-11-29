IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand Take Lead Of 243 Runs On Day 3
New Zealand have taken a lead of 243 runs in the first innings by the end of Day 3 of the Christchurch Test.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Christchurch (New Zealand): New Zealand have strengthened their grip against India in the second Test match being played in Christchurch. By the close of play on the third day, the hosts had reached 133 for 3 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 243 runs. Rachin Ravindra (46*) and Daryl Mitchell (5*) are currently at the crease. The three wickets to fall were those of Tom Latham (8), Devon Conway (51), and Henry Nicholls (22). Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed two of these wickets, while Washington Sundar took one.
India all out for 246
Earlier in the day, New Zealand bowlers bundled out India’s first innings for 246 runs, giving them a lead of 110 runs. New Zealand had scored 356 runs in their own first innings. The highlight of the Indian innings was Dhruv Jurel’s knock of 88 runs off 170 balls. Additionally, there were partnerships of 46 and 64 runs for the eighth and ninth wickets, respectively, involving Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar. Akash was dismissed for 29 runs, while Brar scored 10 runs before getting out.
Stumps on Day 3! Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar with the wickets in the last session ☝️ Back tomorrow for the penultimate day of the series. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/YFd3nwaJeB— BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2026
Kyle Jamieson was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, taking 4 wickets for 69 runs, while the other three fast bowlers—Henry, Duffy, and Smith—claimed two wickets each.
Prasidh Krishna replaces Akash Deep
The Indian team suffered a major setback on the third day when fast bowler Akash Deep—who had taken five wickets in the first innings—did not take the field for the second innings. He was ruled out of the match due to a concussion and was replaced in the side by Prasidh Krishna. Akash had been struck on his helmet by the ball twice while batting.
The fourth day of the Test match will be crucial for New Zealand, especially given the forecast for rain. Consequently, New Zealand will likely aim to score as many runs as possible before declaring their innings, ensuring their bowlers have more than 90 overs to bowl India out.