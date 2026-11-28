ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India In Deep Trouble As New Zealand Reduce Visitors To 116/6 On Day 2

Christchurch (New Zealand): The second day of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch signed off with India in deep trouble. The visiting team is on the back foot on the second day itself. In response to the 356 runs scored in the first innings by the hosts, India posted 116/6 in their first innings by the end of the second day's play.

India are still trailing by 240 runs and have a lot of ground to cover ahead of them. Dhruv Jurel is at the crease scoring 7 runs. A new batter will start the innings from the other end as Washington Sundar was dismissed on 10.

India’s dismal start

India got off to a very poor start in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Devdutt Padikkal (21) and skipper Shubman Gill (17) lost their wickets in the first session. Then Rishabh Pant (23), KL Rahul (25) and Washington Sundar (10) were dismissed in the second session. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy took two each, while Matt Henry took one wicket.

New Zealand all out on 356

Earlier, at the beginning of the second day, New Zealand started playing their first innings ahead of 246 runs for 5 wickets, but the entire team was bundled out to 356 runs. Tom Blundell was New Zealand's top scorer with an innings of 89 runs off 211 balls. Apart from this, Glenn Phillips (36) could not add any runs to his yesterday's score. After his dismissal, Nathan Smith (26), Jamieson (19) and Henry (19) made useful contributions.