ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1: Tom Latham And Tom Blundell Score Half-Centuries To Guide New Zealand To 246/5

Hyderabad: Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, turned out to be a balanced one, with both sides still in control of the game. New Zealand scored 246 runs while India took five wickets, with Akash Deep being the pick of the bowlers.

New Zealand openers Devon Conway (31) and Tom Latham (59) formed an opening stand of 77 runs before the former was dismissed by Akash Deep. Hero of the last match, Henry Nicholls then joined hands with Latham, adding 33 runs for the second wicket. New Zealand were running away with the game as the scorecard read 110/1. But the hosts lost three wickets in quick succession, and New Zealand were reduced to 110/4.

Daryl Mitchell (31) then provided stability to the innings, forming a 74-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Glenn Phillips (Unbeaten 36) arrived at the crease next, and he, along with Blundell, ensured that no more wickets would fall. Blundell was not out from the other end, scoring 53 runs unbeaten.

Collective bowling display from India

Except for Jasprit Bumrah, every Indian bowler picked wickets. Bumrah looked out of form today as his speeds were down and he wasn’t able to pose much threat to the opposition batters. Akash Deep picked two wickets, while Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Washington Sundar picked one wicket each.

Debut wicket for Gurnoor Brar