IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1: Tom Latham And Tom Blundell Score Half-Centuries To Guide New Zealand To 246/5
Day 1 of the second Test was a mixed one as India took five wickets, while New Zealand scored at a sluggish rate.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, turned out to be a balanced one, with both sides still in control of the game. New Zealand scored 246 runs while India took five wickets, with Akash Deep being the pick of the bowlers.
How did New Zealand's innings progress?
New Zealand openers Devon Conway (31) and Tom Latham (59) formed an opening stand of 77 runs before the former was dismissed by Akash Deep. Hero of the last match, Henry Nicholls then joined hands with Latham, adding 33 runs for the second wicket. New Zealand were running away with the game as the scorecard read 110/1. But the hosts lost three wickets in quick succession, and New Zealand were reduced to 110/4.
Stumps on Day 1! #TeamIndia with the wicket of Daryl Mitchell in the final session Action resumes tomorrow ⏳ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NZvIND https://t.co/6ONWCreg3R— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2026
Daryl Mitchell (31) then provided stability to the innings, forming a 74-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Glenn Phillips (Unbeaten 36) arrived at the crease next, and he, along with Blundell, ensured that no more wickets would fall. Blundell was not out from the other end, scoring 53 runs unbeaten.
Collective bowling display from India
Except for Jasprit Bumrah, every Indian bowler picked wickets. Bumrah looked out of form today as his speeds were down and he wasn’t able to pose much threat to the opposition batters. Akash Deep picked two wickets, while Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar and Washington Sundar picked one wicket each.
One final Toss in the series and Captain @ShubmanGill calls it right! We're bowling first. A look at our Playing XI for the 2nd Test Live - https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NzvIND https://t.co/mILmxXKhC5— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026
Debut wicket for Gurnoor Brar
Brar was handed his red-ball debut by the Indian team, and he got his first Test wicket, dismissing Devon Conway. The right-arm pacer played ODIs against New Zealand in the ongoing tour, but was waiting in the wings for a Test debut.
Siraj dropped again
Mohammed Siraj was dropped once again in the second Test after being omitted in the series opener as well. Many have questioned his exclusion, considering the fact that he has been impressive for India in the World Test Championship.
Playing XI
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy