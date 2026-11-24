IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Blair Tickner Ruled Out, Matt Fisher Named As Replacement
The second Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at Christchurch, Hagley Oval and Blair Tickner has been ruled out.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): New Zealand have suffered a setback ahead of the second Test against India in Christchurch as pacer Blair Tickner has been ruled out with a right hamstring injury. He sustained the injury during training in Wellington and will now undergo further assessment in Christchurch. The results of his assessments will determine his return date.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named Matt Fisher as his replacement, and he will join the national squad on Tuesday. Fisher took six wickets in the five-match ODI series against India, where visitors emerged triumphant 3-1.
An update to the squad ahead of the second Test against India starting on Friday at Hagley Oval. Wishing Ticks all the best with his recovery 🖤 #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/3dP49g29lv— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 23, 2026
The first Test of the two-match series ended in a draw on Monday as the duo of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips showed a lot of resilience in the final session of Day 5. In the last two hours, India needed five wickets, but this duo showed impeccable defence in the middle.
The bowling attack, including Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar, failed to take all 10 wickets of the opposition, and the contest ended with Shubman Gill shaking the hands of the two Kiwi batters.
Henry Nicholls was awarded Player of the Match with his knock of 175 runs. After the draw in the Wellington Test, New Zealand slipped to the third spot in the World Test Championship.
After the match, New Zealand captain Tom Latham said that he was pretty happy with the way the hosts fought on the last day of the match.
“Very impressed. Obviously throughout the week we've had some guys put their hands up, certainly with the bat, not just today but also throughout that first innings. So I guess with our backs against the wall a little bit, coming into that third innings, to be in the position now, pretty pleased,” Latham said at the post-match presentation.
The second Test will commence on November 27 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
New Zealand updated squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young