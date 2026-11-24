ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Blair Tickner Ruled Out, Matt Fisher Named As Replacement

Blair Tickner ruled out from second Test ( AFP )

Wellington (New Zealand): New Zealand have suffered a setback ahead of the second Test against India in Christchurch as pacer Blair Tickner has been ruled out with a right hamstring injury. He sustained the injury during training in Wellington and will now undergo further assessment in Christchurch. The results of his assessments will determine his return date.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named Matt Fisher as his replacement, and he will join the national squad on Tuesday. Fisher took six wickets in the five-match ODI series against India, where visitors emerged triumphant 3-1.

The first Test of the two-match series ended in a draw on Monday as the duo of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips showed a lot of resilience in the final session of Day 5. In the last two hours, India needed five wickets, but this duo showed impeccable defence in the middle. The bowling attack, including Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar, failed to take all 10 wickets of the opposition, and the contest ended with Shubman Gill shaking the hands of the two Kiwi batters. Henry Nicholls was awarded Player of the Match with his knock of 175 runs. After the draw in the Wellington Test, New Zealand slipped to the third spot in the World Test Championship.