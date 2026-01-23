ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Bumrah Rested As India Elect To Bowl After Winning Toss

Raipur: India have won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on January 23. Men in Blue will aim to extend the 1-0 series lead with a win, while the visitors are aiming to bounce back. India have made two changes in the squad, while New Zealand has made three changes.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Captain statements

Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. I think it (the pitch) looks good. I think it's the same wicket they said, which was used for the ODI series. I think we play every game, we try and improve on all the aspects. We never get perfect. We are always learning. But yeah, we look to do the same things again. We try and do the same thing in the bowling department, fielding and batting. We have two changes - Axar is missing out because he got hit in the last game. And Bumrah is resting tonight. So Harshit and Kuldeep come in.

Mitchell Santner: We would have also bowled. I just think the ground’s already wet. I don’t think it’s going to get any better for us. Every time you play against a quality side in their home conditions, you’ve got to learn, and we did. Obviously, the way they came out with the bat throughout the whole innings, they came out pretty hard. So we know that now on the bowling side. We’ve just got to be a little bit clearer with our plans and try to squeeze them a little bit more. We’ve got three changes - Seifert for Robertson, Christian Clark is out, Zak Foulkes is in, and Matt Henry is in for Jamieson.

Head to head

India enjoys an edge in the matchup against New Zealand, winning 14 of the 25 matches played between the two sides. 10 were won by the Blackcaps, while one match ended in a tie.