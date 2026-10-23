IND VS NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squads And Where To Watch For Free In India?
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Details about where to watch the match live for free in India.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: India will be up against New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. The visitors will be high on confidence after winning the series opener by four wickets, which was also a high-scoring thriller. The Indian team chased a challenging target of 225 with two deliveries to spare.
Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave a flying start to India, but New Zealand pulled back to keep themselves alive in the game. The visitors also benefitted a bit from dew, and it helped them complete the chase in the last over of the innings.
New Zealand will be aiming to script a comeback in the series and level the series score at 1-1. Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell will play a crucial part in their batting plans, while skipper Mitchell Santner will hope that the team will make better use of the opportunities they get on the surface.
तैयार हो जाइए 🇮🇳 भारत और न्यूजीलैंड 🇳🇿 के बीच दूसरे रोमांचक T20I मुकाबले के लिए। 🏏 LIVE प्रसारण देखें DD Sports (DD Free Dish) पर। 📺 #TeamIndia #NZvIND Video Credit : @BCCI https://t.co/hSXVnu9GBm— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 23, 2026
India have suffered a setback ahead of the match as Ishan Kishan has been ruled out due to a groin injury, and it might culminate in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting into the playing XI. India will be aiming to also reach a unique milestone as they already have 199 T20I wins and one more triumph will take them to 200 victories in the shortest format of the game.
Head to head
Both the teams have played 32 matches between them. India have dominated the matchup, winning 18 matches, while New Zealand have emerged victorious in 11 fixtures. Three of the matches ended in no result.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 live streaming details
When and where will the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand take place?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand on October 24.
When India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will begin?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand will commence at 12:30 PM IST on October 24.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?
The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I for free?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be shown for free on DD Sports.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live stream?
The live stream for the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Squads
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy.