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IND VS NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squads And Where To Watch For Free In India?

Hyderabad: India will be up against New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24. The visitors will be high on confidence after winning the series opener by four wickets, which was also a high-scoring thriller. The Indian team chased a challenging target of 225 with two deliveries to spare.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson gave a flying start to India, but New Zealand pulled back to keep themselves alive in the game. The visitors also benefitted a bit from dew, and it helped them complete the chase in the last over of the innings.

New Zealand will be aiming to script a comeback in the series and level the series score at 1-1. Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell will play a crucial part in their batting plans, while skipper Mitchell Santner will hope that the team will make better use of the opportunities they get on the surface.

India have suffered a setback ahead of the match as Ishan Kishan has been ruled out due to a groin injury, and it might culminate in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting into the playing XI. India will be aiming to also reach a unique milestone as they already have 199 T20I wins and one more triumph will take them to 200 victories in the shortest format of the game.

Head to head

Both the teams have played 32 matches between them. India have dominated the matchup, winning 18 matches, while New Zealand have emerged victorious in 11 fixtures. Three of the matches ended in no result.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20 live streaming details

When and where will the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand take place?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand on October 24.

When India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will begin?