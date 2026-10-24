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IND vs NZ 2nd T20:Tilak Varma's Heroics Help India Take 2-0 Series Lead With Four-Wicket Win In Christchurch

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, are 2-0 ahead in the 5-match series after they won a thriller, courtesy of Tilak Varma's unbeaten half-century.

ind vs nz 2nd t20
Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST

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Updated : October 24, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Just when New Zealand looked to find their way to bounce back in the five-match T20I series against India, the storm named Tilak Varma hit them. In the second T20I in Christchurch, both teams were involved in a thrilling contest. New Zealand seemed to have an upper hand at one stage but the duo of Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped India register a four-wicket victory.

Chasing a target of 181, India got off to a strong start with both Sanju Samson (14) and Abhishek Sharma (27) taking their chances after playing cautiously at the start. The openers added 40 runs from 4.4 overs for the first wicket, but the team suffered a collapse after that. From 40/0, they were reduced to 70/5 in quick time. Mitchell Santner caused the destruction as he picked up four wickets during the spell.

However, Tilak then joined hands with Naman Dhir (31) to form a 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Dhir got out, but Reddy then forged an alliance with Tilak to stitch a partnership of 69 runs from 30 deliveries. Tilak scored an unbeaten 51 while Reddy played a knock of unbeaten 26 runs. The last two partnerships helped India cross the finish line and take the 2-0 series lead.

Earlier in the match, India opted to bowl and reduced the hosts to 41/3. However, the duo of Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs formed a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which helped them put up a decent total. Phillips scored 70 runs from 43 deliveries, while Jacobs amassed 58 runs from 46 deliveries during his stay at the crease.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for the Indian team, taking two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav and Reddy picked one wicket each. The third fixture of the series will be played on Tuesday in Wellington.

Last Updated : October 24, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST

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IND VS NZ 2ND T20
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND T20 SERIES
TILAK VARMA FIFTY
INDIA BEAT NEW ZEALAND FOUR WICKETS

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