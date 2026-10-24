ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd T20:Tilak Varma's Heroics Help India Take 2-0 Series Lead With Four-Wicket Win In Christchurch

Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock ( AP )

Hyderabad: Just when New Zealand looked to find their way to bounce back in the five-match T20I series against India, the storm named Tilak Varma hit them. In the second T20I in Christchurch, both teams were involved in a thrilling contest. New Zealand seemed to have an upper hand at one stage but the duo of Tilak and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped India register a four-wicket victory.

Chasing a target of 181, India got off to a strong start with both Sanju Samson (14) and Abhishek Sharma (27) taking their chances after playing cautiously at the start. The openers added 40 runs from 4.4 overs for the first wicket, but the team suffered a collapse after that. From 40/0, they were reduced to 70/5 in quick time. Mitchell Santner caused the destruction as he picked up four wickets during the spell.

However, Tilak then joined hands with Naman Dhir (31) to form a 42-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Dhir got out, but Reddy then forged an alliance with Tilak to stitch a partnership of 69 runs from 30 deliveries. Tilak scored an unbeaten 51 while Reddy played a knock of unbeaten 26 runs. The last two partnerships helped India cross the finish line and take the 2-0 series lead.