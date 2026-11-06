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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Forecast: Will Rain Disrupt Second Match In Wellington?

India will play against New Zealand in the second ODI in Wellington ( IANS )

Wellington: India are leading 1-0 in the five-match ODI series, but the second fixture of the series has some worrying signs in it. The Men in Blue cancelled their training session on Friday while New Zealand practised indoors because of persistent rain, and more of it is expected when the two teams lock horns at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The series opener in Auckland was also affected by rain, as the match was delayed by 10 minutes, and the DLS method came into play in the second innings. There are high chances of rain, but for New Zealand, it is important to win and for the match to happen. India already have an advantage, so even if the game gets abandoned due to rain, they won’t have much to lose.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Forecast The forecast from Weather.com shows strong chances of rain interrupting the second game. There is a rain chance of around 70 %, and the first innings can be washed out because of it. Also, the humidity is around 85%, so it is likely to provide some assistance to fast bowlers. Also, at night, the rain probability is around 60 %, and so a rain threat is looming over the complete match. Also, the humidity will rise to 89 %, which will offer some help to seamers. ND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Forecast (Screen Grab from weather.com) Head-to-head record A total of 124 ODIs have been played between India and New Zealand so far. Out of these, Team India has won 64 matches. On the other hand, New Zealand has won 52 matches. One match ended in a draw, while seven matches were abandoned. IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming details