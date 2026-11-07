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IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Ponting To Become Batter With Most ODI Runs Against New Zealand

Wellington (New Zealand): Breaking records has become a new normal for Virat Kohli as he keeps on inking his name in the record books. After breaking two records in the first ODI against New Zealand, Kohli has become the batter with the most runs against New Zealand.

The 38-year-old was equalled with Ricky Ponting, scoring 1,971 ODI runs against New Zealand before the start of the fixture. The right-handed batter scored 74 runs from 51 deliveries laced with 13 boundaries and one six. With scoring his first run in the second ODI, the star batter achieved the milestone.

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 1,519

How did Kohli achieve the milestone?

India skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed on four in the second over of the innings as a delivery seaming away from him, bowled by Jacob Duffy, took the outside edge of his bat and he was caught in the slips. Kohli walked in next and defended the second delivery of the over. However, the right-handed batter got a full-length ball from Duffy next as he was trying to get some swing from the pitch.

But Kohli smashed the ball through extra cover to get four runs from it. The stylish shot put him ahead of the Australian legend on the exclusive list.

India all out New Zealand on 134

On a pitch which offered seam movement and swing, the Indian bowlers wreaked havoc. Also, the overcast conditions and rain interruptions earlier helped the pacers run through the opposition batting unit. Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets while the trio of Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel took two wickets each.

Thanks to the collective bowling effort, India bowled out New Zealand for 134, which is their lowest all-out total at home against India in ODI cricket. The previous lowest was 142 in Auckland in 1994. Also, Auqib Nabi registered the second-best ODI bowling figures by an Indian pacer in New Zealand after Javagal Srinath's spell of 4/23 in Auckland in 2003.