ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ: KL Rahul Shows Heartwarming Gesture, Giving His Game Changer Match Award To Ground Staff

File photo: KL Rahul ( AP )

Wellington (New Zealand): KL Rahul played a key knock which helped India win the second ODI against New Zealand by four runs via the DLS method. The rain halted play, and so the Men in Blue were declared winners as they were ahead of the DLS par score by four runs. Rahul played a knock of unbeaten 26 runs on a pitch that was throwing all sorts of questions for the batters.

The right-handed batter also produced a heartwarming gesture after winning the Game Changer of the Match award, which became the talk of the town soon. The wicketkeeper-batter received a smartphone as a prize, and he donated it to a ground staff member.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also appreciated his gesture, uploading a video captioned ‘Big player. Bigger heart’ on their ‘X’ handle. In the video posted by the BCCI, the ground staff can be seen praising Rahul’s gesture. ‘He just gave me his phone that he won. I am a bit shocked. But it was very kind of him to hand it over to me. I wasn’t expecting it. That’s for sure,” the ground staff said. Rahul can be seen in the video directing a smile towards the staff member, and she is also appreciating his gesture with a nod.