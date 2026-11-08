IND vs NZ: KL Rahul Shows Heartwarming Gesture, Giving His Game Changer Match Award To Ground Staff
A composed effort from KL Rahul helped him bag the Game Changer of the Match award in the 2nd ODI.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): KL Rahul played a key knock which helped India win the second ODI against New Zealand by four runs via the DLS method. The rain halted play, and so the Men in Blue were declared winners as they were ahead of the DLS par score by four runs. Rahul played a knock of unbeaten 26 runs on a pitch that was throwing all sorts of questions for the batters.
The right-handed batter also produced a heartwarming gesture after winning the Game Changer of the Match award, which became the talk of the town soon. The wicketkeeper-batter received a smartphone as a prize, and he donated it to a ground staff member.
Big player. Bigger heart 💙 🎥 An act of kindness and pure 𝙆𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙨 🙌 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @klrahul https://t.co/BgT005WZlp— BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2026
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also appreciated his gesture, uploading a video captioned ‘Big player. Bigger heart’ on their ‘X’ handle. In the video posted by the BCCI, the ground staff can be seen praising Rahul’s gesture.
‘He just gave me his phone that he won. I am a bit shocked. But it was very kind of him to hand it over to me. I wasn’t expecting it. That’s for sure,” the ground staff said.
Rahul can be seen in the video directing a smile towards the staff member, and she is also appreciating his gesture with a nod.
Rahul holds firm in tricky conditions
Indian bowlers bundled out New Zealand for 134 in the second ODI in Wellington as Gurnoor Brar picked four wickets. The pitch was offering all sorts of help for the bowlers from both sides, and the Indian batting unit struggled as well. Shubman Gill was dismissed on a golden duck, while Virat Kohli managed to score just seven runs, and Rohit Sharma played a knock of 23.
Rahul and Shreyas Iyer provided some stability with a 46-run stand for the fifth wicket. Iyer scored 30 while Rahul was unbeaten on 26, with India at 113/7 in 26 overs. India still needed 22 runs to win, but the rain stopped play and the conditions didn’t allow the officials to start the match again.
India were ahead of the DLS par score by four runs, and so they took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.