IND vs NZ: How India Secured Four-Run Win Despite Batting Second In 2nd ODI In Wellington?
The Indian team secured a victory by four runs via DLS method in the second ODI of the five-match series.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Wellington: The Indian team took a 2-0 series lead in the five-match ODI series as they secured a four-run victory by DLS method in the second ODI played at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington. The rain-affected game turned out to be a low-scoring thriller, but it had to be called off because of incessant rain, and the Indian side emerged triumphant on the DLS method.
Why India won by wickets and not runs despite batting second?
Usually, the team batting second wins by the wickets, but here the Men in Blue won by four runs. The reason behind the phenomenon was the interruption of rain and the DLS method coming into play. India had scored 113/7 while chasing 135 on a pitch which offered a lot of swing and seam for the pace bowlers. KL Rahul was at the crease on 26, while Auqib Nabi was playing on 1 from the other end. The game was going down to the wire, but the rain interfered.
Rain has the final say as #TeamIndia clinch a 4️⃣-run win via DLS to go 2-0 up in the series 💙 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/pxZRYf6dYV #NZvIND https://t.co/9QywzpNCKh— BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2026
The match was stopped, and the rain prevented it from resuming. India were ahead of the DLS par score by four runs, and so the match was awarded to the Men in Blue by four runs.
Indian batters struggle in chase
It was a paltry chase of 135, but it never looked easy. New Zealand bowlers were bowling in tight areas and restricting the Indian batters from freeing their arms. Shreyas Iyer (30) and KL Rahul stitched a partnership of 39 runs, but after the former's dismissal, the Indian innings again went into deep trouble.
Four wickets, a match-winning spell, and a well-deserved POTM 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/pxZRYf6dYV #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/jVFaKU6V2W— BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2026
Four of the batters - Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (7), Axar Patel (7) and Anshul Kamboj scored in single digits. Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy picked three wickets each for New Zealand.
New Zealand all out for 134
Earlier in the match, the Indian bowlers dished out a collective performance to wrap up the opposition innings on 134. Gurnoor Brar was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel picked two wickets each. Daryl Mitchell was the highest run-getter for New Zealand with a knock of 55 runs from 104 deliveries with laced with two sixes.