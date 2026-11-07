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IND vs NZ: How India Secured Four-Run Win Despite Batting Second In 2nd ODI In Wellington?

India cricket team ( AP )

Wellington: The Indian team took a 2-0 series lead in the five-match ODI series as they secured a four-run victory by DLS method in the second ODI played at the Hnry Stadium, Wellington. The rain-affected game turned out to be a low-scoring thriller, but it had to be called off because of incessant rain, and the Indian side emerged triumphant on the DLS method.

Why India won by wickets and not runs despite batting second?

Usually, the team batting second wins by the wickets, but here the Men in Blue won by four runs. The reason behind the phenomenon was the interruption of rain and the DLS method coming into play. India had scored 113/7 while chasing 135 on a pitch which offered a lot of swing and seam for the pace bowlers. KL Rahul was at the crease on 26, while Auqib Nabi was playing on 1 from the other end. The game was going down to the wire, but the rain interfered. The match was stopped, and the rain prevented it from resuming. India were ahead of the DLS par score by four runs, and so the match was awarded to the Men in Blue by four runs. Indian batters struggle in chase