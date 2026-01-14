IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss; Opt To Bowl
New Zealand won the toss and chose the bowl in the second ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand won the toss in the second ODI of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14, Wednesday and chose to bowl. India captain Shubman Gill said that the hosts would have opted to bat first after winning the toss. Both teams have one change in their playing XI.
Team changes
For India, Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the series, is replaced by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI. Sundar has been ruled out due to a side strain he sustained during the series opener. For the visitors, Jayden Lennox has been handed his ODI debut by the team, and he will replace Aditya Ashok in the lineup.
Captain's statement at the toss
Gill: We would have batted first. Yesterday there was no dew. It might get a bit slower. I was feeling very confident when I was batting there. Hopefully it's a big one. They started off pretty well, fast bowlers taking wickets in the middle overs is very rare. Nitish comes in place of Washington.
Bracewell: We are gonna have a bowl first. Great surface here. Jayden Lennox is coming in.
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson