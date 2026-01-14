ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss; Opt To Bowl

Hyderabad: New Zealand won the toss in the second ODI of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14, Wednesday and chose to bowl. India captain Shubman Gill said that the hosts would have opted to bat first after winning the toss. Both teams have one change in their playing XI.

Team changes

For India, Washington Sundar, who has been ruled out of the series, is replaced by Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI. Sundar has been ruled out due to a side strain he sustained during the series opener. For the visitors, Jayden Lennox has been handed his ODI debut by the team, and he will replace Aditya Ashok in the lineup.

Captain's statement at the toss

Gill: We would have batted first. Yesterday there was no dew. It might get a bit slower. I was feeling very confident when I was batting there. Hopefully it's a big one. They started off pretty well, fast bowlers taking wickets in the middle overs is very rare. Nitish comes in place of Washington.