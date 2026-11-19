IND vs NZ 1ST Test | ‘Never Let India Down’: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Mohammed Siraj’s Omission From Playing XI
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has reacted to the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI of the Indian cricket team.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:29 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): The Indian bowlers bowled well on the first day of the first Test, taking five wickets before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips formed a decisive partnership for the sixth wicket. However, the Indian team raised a lot of eyebrows even before the start of play with their selection calls. The team dropped two key players, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, from the team, and it drew a lot of reactions from the former cricketers.
Suni Gavaskar stated that Siraj has never let India down and him being dropped come as a surprise.
"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar told Sony Sports.
A look at our Playing XI for the 1st Test 👇👇 Live - https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/IzumwGUWiN— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2026
"Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," Gavaskar said.
New Zealand have laid out a green pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, and India opted for four pace bowlers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.
Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri also said that he is baffled by the decision not to include Siraj in the playing XI.
“You have the best fast bowler in the side, in the world, and you make him sit out after seven days of rest. You know, it is something very hard to believe,” he said while talking on Sky Sports Cricket.
Ravi Shastri during Tea break about Siraj and Jadeja 😭 This is gonna happen #INDvsNZ .. https://t.co/C8jxab5gG0— Chai_Sutta (@Chai_SuttaGuy) November 18, 2026
Harsha Bhogle also expressed his amazement over the decision to drop Siraj.
Flabbergasted and disappointed that India have left out Siraj. He has done everything asked of him, lifted the attack in the absence of Bumrah, been a great, positive team player. You have to wish Kamboj well but I hope there are some very honest conversations with Siraj taking place.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 18, 2026
Siraj’s numbers in SENA countries
Siraj’s exclusion comes despite his impressive record in overseas conditions. He was the key bowler during the five-Test tour of England last year, taking 23 wickets throughout the series. Also, he has been the second-most successful bowler in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries since his debut, taking 91 wickets in 23 Test matches.