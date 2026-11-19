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IND vs NZ 1ST Test | ‘Never Let India Down’: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Mohammed Siraj’s Omission From Playing XI

File Photo: Mohammed Siraj ( IANS )

Wellington (New Zealand): The Indian bowlers bowled well on the first day of the first Test, taking five wickets before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips formed a decisive partnership for the sixth wicket. However, the Indian team raised a lot of eyebrows even before the start of play with their selection calls. The team dropped two key players, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja, from the team, and it drew a lot of reactions from the former cricketers.

Suni Gavaskar stated that Siraj has never let India down and him being dropped come as a surprise.

"There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him when he played in the final ODI. But this is a surprise. I don't think he has let India down. He has never let India down," Gavaskar told Sony Sports. "Nothing that has gone wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. He has been fine, from what I observed of whatever cricket he has played recently. Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver," Gavaskar said. New Zealand have laid out a green pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, and India opted for four pace bowlers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.