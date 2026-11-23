‘Where Is Kuldeep, Manav?,”: Sourav Ganguly Questions India’s Selection Calls IN IND vs NZ 1st Test
Sourav Ganguly has questioned India’s call of dropping Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar from Test squad for New Zealand series.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over India’s spin-bowling choices after the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw. He highlighted the importance of a specialist spinner who can leave an impact when the pitch flattens out.
“India has been brilliant this series. white ball and now red ball. The batting application looked superb. But they must understand that to win Test matches away, a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time. u have to play one in Test cricket. Washington can play as an all-rounder. @bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav Sutar?,” Ganguly wrote on ‘X’ handle.
India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super .. but they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket .. Washington can play as an allrounder ..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav sutar ?— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 23, 2026
Ganguly’s comments came after India failed to force a result despite getting into a commanding position on the basis of a first-innings lead. In response to New Zealand’s 368, India declared their innings at 720/9. New Zealand held firm on the final day, scoring 239/5. With the pitch flattened out, Indian bowlers found it difficult to make inroads. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips showed solid defence to eke out a draw.
The focus will now be on the second Test, which will start on November 27. The team management will now have a dilemma ahead of them as to whether to change the bowling combination or stick with it.
Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar were part of the Indian team for the Test series in Sri Lanka in August this year. India have only Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as the spin bowling options, and their choice in that department has come under scrutiny.
The Wellington Test has shown the challenge of taking 20 wickets on a flat surface at Wellington.
Ganguly is not the only one to raise questions about India’s selection calls. Many former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra and Ravichandran Ashwin, have questioned the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the Test squad. Notably, Siraj has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the WTC 2025-27 cycle, taking 43 wickets from 11 matches with an average of 26.81. He is also the fourth wicket-taker in the overall list.