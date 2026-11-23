ETV Bharat / sports

‘Where Is Kuldeep, Manav?,”: Sourav Ganguly Questions India’s Selection Calls IN IND vs NZ 1st Test

File photo: Sourav Ganguly ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over India’s spin-bowling choices after the first Test between India and New Zealand ended in a draw. He highlighted the importance of a specialist spinner who can leave an impact when the pitch flattens out.

“India has been brilliant this series. white ball and now red ball. The batting application looked superb. But they must understand that to win Test matches away, a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time. u have to play one in Test cricket. Washington can play as an all-rounder. @bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav Sutar?,” Ganguly wrote on ‘X’ handle.

Ganguly’s comments came after India failed to force a result despite getting into a commanding position on the basis of a first-innings lead. In response to New Zealand’s 368, India declared their innings at 720/9. New Zealand held firm on the final day, scoring 239/5. With the pitch flattened out, Indian bowlers found it difficult to make inroads. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips showed solid defence to eke out a draw. The focus will now be on the second Test, which will start on November 27. The team management will now have a dilemma ahead of them as to whether to change the bowling combination or stick with it.