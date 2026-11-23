IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Reveals Reason Behind Early Handshake In Wellington Test
Shubman Gill explained that the extra overs were unlikely to change the result, as the pacers were carrying heavy workloads.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): The first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, ended in a draw on November 23. However, both the captains shook hands with 15 overs to go, as the Indian skipper Shubman Gill took the initiative to do so. His decision raised many eyebrows, but Gill has now come up with the reason behind the decision.
“We knew it’d be a challenge to get 10 wickets on this surface. We had a decent day in the field,” Gill stated in the post-match presentation.
“So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. Didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much,” he added.
Shubman Gill said - "Hopefully there will be a bit more help in the wicket for bowlers in second Test at Christchurch". https://t.co/MovaPoHLxS— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 23, 2026
India scored 720/9 in the first innings in response to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368. They needed to bowl the opposition out on the final day of the Test match, but Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell stayed at the crease to ensure a draw for New Zealand.
Gill praised India’s overall performance in the Wellington Test, especially focusing on their bowling in the first innings.
“I think we were quite impressive touring away from home, and we challenged them in all areas. With the ball in the first innings, we did decently well,” he said.
CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL ON USING SALIVA IN PRESS: - "I don't know why using saliva to shine the ball is still not allowed. It's been years since COVID, and I don't understand why the ban remains". (Sahil Malhotra). https://t.co/IeMIJkzE9T— Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 23, 2026
India were in a commanding position during New Zealand’s first innings after they reduced the hosts to 70/5. However, Nicholls and Phillips formed a vital partnership to take the New Zealand total to 368.
Gill also asked for the removal of the ban on the use of saliva by the bowlers.
"We are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can't apply saliva to shine the ball. It's been 7-8 years now, I still don't understand why they are not allowing it," the Indian captain said. "Our first ball, I think after 25-30 overs, the ball became very soft. I think they also complained," he said.
“I don't know if the quality of the balls has come down or what happened. But in such conditions, if there is no help from the wicket, and the ball also becomes soft, then it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to take wickets. They don't carry the edges,” he added.
India will now need to win all six of their remaining Test matches to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).