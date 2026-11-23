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IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Reveals Reason Behind Early Handshake In Wellington Test

Shubman Gill ( IANS )

Wellington (New Zealand): The first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, ended in a draw on November 23. However, both the captains shook hands with 15 overs to go, as the Indian skipper Shubman Gill took the initiative to do so. His decision raised many eyebrows, but Gill has now come up with the reason behind the decision.

“We knew it’d be a challenge to get 10 wickets on this surface. We had a decent day in the field,” Gill stated in the post-match presentation.

“So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. Didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much,” he added. India scored 720/9 in the first innings in response to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368. They needed to bowl the opposition out on the final day of the Test match, but Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell stayed at the crease to ensure a draw for New Zealand. Gill praised India’s overall performance in the Wellington Test, especially focusing on their bowling in the first innings. “I think we were quite impressive touring away from home, and we challenged them in all areas. With the ball in the first innings, we did decently well,” he said.