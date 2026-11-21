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IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Wicketkeeper-Batter With 3000 WTC Runs

Rishabh Pant 3000 WTC runs ( AP )

Wellington (New Zealand): Rishabh Pant scored an aggressive fifty on Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, scoring 55 runs off 62 deliveries. He was already leading the list of wicketkeeper-batsmen with the most runs in the World Test Championship (WTC). However, he extended his lead, and he became the first wicketkeeper-batter to score 3000 runs in the WTC.

Pant achieved the milestone during the third session on Day 2 when the Indian innings was going on.

Pant was in need of 52 runs to reach the milestone before the start of his innings in Wellington, and he achieved the feat in just 55 deliveries. Pant was on 48 runs off 54 balls when he smacked a boundary to take his tally to 52 runs. The 29-year-old cricketer remained unbeaten on 55 runs from 62 deliveries at the end of the third day's play at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Most runs in WTC as designated wicketkeeper-batter Player Team Time Span Matches Innings Runs Rishabh Pant India 2019-2026 43* 75* 3003* Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 2019-2026 43 75 2553 Alex Carey Australia 2021-2026 53 82 2544 Litton Das Bangladesh 2019-2026 32 57 2075 Jamie Smith England 2024-2026 24 42 1545 Tom Blundell New Zealand 2020-2026 34* 58 1474* Joshua Da Silva West Indies 2020-2026 32 57 1202 Niroshan Dickwella Sri Lanka 2019-2026 23 40 1163 Kyle Verreynne South Africa 2022-2026 28 44 1153 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 2024-2026 14 24 965 In addition to becoming the first wicketkeeper-batter to score 3,000 runs in the WTC, he is only the second Indian cricketer after Shubman Gill to achieve the milestone.