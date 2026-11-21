IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Wicketkeeper-Batter With 3000 WTC Runs
Rishabh Pant needed 52 runs before the start of the match to complete 3000 WTC runs, and he achieved the milestone in 55 deliveries.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): Rishabh Pant scored an aggressive fifty on Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, scoring 55 runs off 62 deliveries. He was already leading the list of wicketkeeper-batsmen with the most runs in the World Test Championship (WTC). However, he extended his lead, and he became the first wicketkeeper-batter to score 3000 runs in the WTC.
Pant achieved the milestone during the third session on Day 2 when the Indian innings was going on.
Pant was in need of 52 runs to reach the milestone before the start of his innings in Wellington, and he achieved the feat in just 55 deliveries. Pant was on 48 runs off 54 balls when he smacked a boundary to take his tally to 52 runs.
The 29-year-old cricketer remained unbeaten on 55 runs from 62 deliveries at the end of the third day's play at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
Most runs in WTC as designated wicketkeeper-batter
|Player
|Team
|Time Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|2019-2026
|43*
|75*
|3003*
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|2019-2026
|43
|75
|2553
|Alex Carey
|Australia
|2021-2026
|53
|82
|2544
|Litton Das
|Bangladesh
|2019-2026
|32
|57
|2075
|Jamie Smith
|England
|2024-2026
|24
|42
|1545
|Tom Blundell
|New Zealand
|2020-2026
|34*
|58
|1474*
|Joshua Da Silva
|West Indies
|2020-2026
|32
|57
|1202
|Niroshan Dickwella
|Sri Lanka
|2019-2026
|23
|40
|1163
|Kyle Verreynne
|South Africa
|2022-2026
|28
|44
|1153
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|2024-2026
|14
|24
|965
In addition to becoming the first wicketkeeper-batter to score 3,000 runs in the WTC, he is only the second Indian cricketer after Shubman Gill to achieve the milestone.
Gill also joined the list of batters with 3000 runs in the WTC. He needed 83 runs and played a knock of 98 off 146 balls. The right-handed batter became the first Indian batter to reach the milestone of 3000 WTC runs.
Most runs for India in the WTC
|Player
|Time Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Shubman Gill
|2020-2026
|43
|77
|3015
|Rishabh Pant
|2019-2026
|43
|75
|3003
|Rohit Sharma
|2019-2024
|40
|69
|2716
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2019-2026
|50
|76
|2675
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|2023-2026
|31
|57
|2673
|Virat Kohli
|2019-2025
|46
|79
|2617
|KL Rahul
|2019-2026
|36
|66
|2419
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|2019-2023
|35
|62
|1769
|Ajinkya Rahane
|2019-2023
|29
|49
|1589
|Mayank Agarwal
|2019-2022
|19
|33
|1293
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|2019-2024
|41
|58
|1142
Pant is currently in second position in the list of Indian cricketers with the most runs in WTC 2025-27. He has scored 3003 runs so far while Shubman Gill has amassed 3015 runs with an average of 43.07 so far.
Most runs in away WTC matches for India
|Player
|Time Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Rishabh Pant
|2019-2026
|30*
|52*
|2077*
|KL Rahul
|2019-2026
|26
|49
|1891
|Shubman Gill
|2020-2026
|23
|42
|1642
|Virat Kohli
|2019-2025
|25
|46
|1386
|Ravindra Jadeja
|2019-2026
|25
|41
|1365
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|2023-2026
|17
|31
|1280
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|2019-2023
|20
|40
|1147
|Ajinkya Rahane
|2019-2023
|19
|35
|1085
Pant is at the top of the list with 2077 runs, followed by KL Rahul 91891) and Shubman Gill (1642). Virat Kohli (1386) and Ravindra Jadeja (1365) make the top five in the list.