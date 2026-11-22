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IND vs NZ 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Asian Wicketkeeper To Score Century In All SENA Countries

Wellington (New Zealand): The Indian batters were on fire in the first innings of the Wellington Test against New Zealand, with all five top-order batters scoring 50-plus. After KL Rahul scored a century on Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand , Pant played a knock of 128 runs from 153 deliveries on the penultimate day of the Test fixture. By scoring his maiden Test hundred in New Zealand, Pant etched his name in the record books. He became the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to score a Test hundred in all four SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

Pant became only the third wicketkeeper after Adam Gilchrist and Jonny Bairstow to score a Test century in all SENA countries. Also, he became the sixth Indian batter to complete Test hundreds in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Pant surpassed New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum in the list of batters with the most sixes in Test cricket. McCullum signed off his Test career with 107 sixes, while Pant has now cleared the rope 108 times. Ben Stokes, who retired from red-ball cricket this year, tops the list with a total of 138 sixes.

Pant also overtook Les Ames in the list of wicketkeeper-batsmen with the most Test centuries as he has hit nine tons. Adam Gilchrist is at the top of the list with 17 centuries, while Andy Flower is in second place with 12 Test hundreds.

India declare first innings on 720/9

Thanks to Pant’s magnificent century, along with Rahul’s ton and four fifties, India declared at 720/9. They recorded the highest team total in New Zealand, taking a lead of 352 runs in the first innings. India are now in control of the proceedings, and their bowlers need to wrap up the hosts as soon as possible in the second innings to guide the team to a victory.