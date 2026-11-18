ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj’s Spot In Danger? Morne Morkel Sidesteps Selection Question About Indian Pacer

File photo: Morne Morkel ( IANS )

Hyderabad: With India captain Shubman Gill revealing that the Indian team will opt for four pacers for the first Test against New Zealand, his statement has raised questions about who will miss his spot in the Playing XI. India’s pace attack in the Test squad comprises Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar. If India opts for four pacers, one of them will have to sit out, but the Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has avoided revealing which pacers will get a spot in the playing XI.

While responding to a query about Siraj’s place in the playing XI, Morkel backed the credentials of the Indian pacer but didn’t give any direct response on whether he will be part of the team that will take on New Zealand in Wellington in the series opener.

"Siraj is a world-class performer; whenever he has stepped in the Indian jersey, whenever he has played," Morkel said on the eve of the first Test. "My feedback to Gautam (head coach Gautam Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately, the call will be taken by Shubman," he said. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be the automatic choice, but Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar will compete for the three remaining spots. Siraj was decent in his performance in the recent practice match for India A against New Zealand A, registering figures of 4 for 118. He was part of India’s ODI squad for the five-match series against New Zealand but played only in the final game, where he picked up two wickets for 50 runs.