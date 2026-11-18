IND vs NZ 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj’s Spot In Danger? Morne Morkel Sidesteps Selection Question About Indian Pacer
Morne Morkel backed Mohammed Siraj’s performance but offered no assurance of his place in the Indian team for the 1st Test against New Zealand.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: With India captain Shubman Gill revealing that the Indian team will opt for four pacers for the first Test against New Zealand, his statement has raised questions about who will miss his spot in the Playing XI. India’s pace attack in the Test squad comprises Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar. If India opts for four pacers, one of them will have to sit out, but the Indian bowling coach, Morne Morkel, has avoided revealing which pacers will get a spot in the playing XI.
While responding to a query about Siraj’s place in the playing XI, Morkel backed the credentials of the Indian pacer but didn’t give any direct response on whether he will be part of the team that will take on New Zealand in Wellington in the series opener.
"Siraj is a world-class performer; whenever he has stepped in the Indian jersey, whenever he has played," Morkel said on the eve of the first Test.
"My feedback to Gautam (head coach Gautam Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately, the call will be taken by Shubman," he said.
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be the automatic choice, but Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar will compete for the three remaining spots.
Siraj was decent in his performance in the recent practice match for India A against New Zealand A, registering figures of 4 for 118. He was part of India’s ODI squad for the five-match series against New Zealand but played only in the final game, where he picked up two wickets for 50 runs.
Siraj’s recent form in Test cricket hasn’t been very good, and in the recent tour of Sri Lanka in August, Siraj managed only four wickets across two Tests.
But Siraj’s performance in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries has been very good. He has taken 91 wickets in 23 matches, including four five-wicket hauls, with a bowling average of 31.04. Siraj is yet to play Test cricket in New Zealand, and the opening Test will reveal what he can unleash on those surfaces.
Ahead of the match, Morkel also cautioned the bowlers from overthinking about the conditions.
"Don't overthink conditions," he said.
"The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn't always win a Test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day," he added.
India will play two Tests against New Zealand before hosting Australia for a five-match Test series. India are currently placed fourth in the WTC standings, and they cannot afford to drop points anymore to make a place in the final.