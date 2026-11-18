IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Wellington Test?
IND vs NZ Live Streaming Details: The article provides details about where to watch the Test series opener between India and New Zealand.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): India will be up against in the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand starting from Thursday, November 19 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. India will be eyeing to seek the redemption after suffering a whitewash against New Zealand in Test series at home.
Shubman Gill will be captaining the Indian team, and they will look forward to continuing their winning momentum from the white-ball leg of the tour. They beat New Zealand by 3-2 in the T20Is while winning the ODI series by 3-1. However, India will have a tough challenge of beating New Zealand in red-ball cricket in their own backyard when the team is going through a transition phase.
Test cricket returns this Thursday at the Cello Basin Reserve! Secure your tickets now at https://t.co/pLy38Oh8fE 🎟️ #NZvIND https://t.co/AeXaCX9ksX— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 16, 2026
India haven’t won a Test series in SENA countries since 2020. They won a Test series in 2020/21 in Australia. Since then, they have played and lost two while drawing the other three series in SENA countries.
India will be strengthened with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, who were not part of the squad during the white-ball matches. Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack while Pant will boost the Indian middle order with his explosive batting.
First Test of the Summer starts tomorrow 🤩 https://t.co/xP0qujn58z— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 17, 2026
IND vs NZ 1st Test live streaming details
When and where will the IND vs NZ 1st Test take place?
The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will take place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19.
When does the IND vs NZ 1st Test start?
The Wellington Test will begin at 3:30 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 3 AM IST.
Which TV channel will telecast the IND vs NZ 1st Test?
The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.
Test eve in Wellington ✌️ https://t.co/ZDtH2oUy2j— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 18, 2026
Where to watch the IND vs NZ 1st Test live stream?
The live streaming for the 1st Test between India and New Zealand will be shown on SonyLIV.
Squads
New Zealand
Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft, Will Young.
India
Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar