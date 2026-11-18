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IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Wellington Test?

Wellington (New Zealand): India will be up against in the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand starting from Thursday, November 19 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. India will be eyeing to seek the redemption after suffering a whitewash against New Zealand in Test series at home.

Shubman Gill will be captaining the Indian team, and they will look forward to continuing their winning momentum from the white-ball leg of the tour. They beat New Zealand by 3-2 in the T20Is while winning the ODI series by 3-1. However, India will have a tough challenge of beating New Zealand in red-ball cricket in their own backyard when the team is going through a transition phase.

India haven’t won a Test series in SENA countries since 2020. They won a Test series in 2020/21 in Australia. Since then, they have played and lost two while drawing the other three series in SENA countries.

India will be strengthened with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, who were not part of the squad during the white-ball matches. Bumrah will spearhead the pace attack while Pant will boost the Indian middle order with his explosive batting.

IND vs NZ 1st Test live streaming details

When and where will the IND vs NZ 1st Test take place?

The 1st Test between India and New Zealand will take place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, November 19.

When does the IND vs NZ 1st Test start?

The Wellington Test will begin at 3:30 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 3 AM IST.