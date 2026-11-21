‘Will Buy Him A Few Drinks After The Game’ KL Rahul Thanks Glenn Phillips For DRS Blunder
KL Rahul thanks Glenn Phillips as he survived an LBW scare early in the innings because of the New Zealand all-rounder.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: KL Rahul has thanked New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips after surviving an LBW scare before playing a sensational knock of 136 runs. His survival came after Glenn Phillips advised his captain not to opt for a review, thinking it was not out. KL Rahul came up with a hilarious reaction to the whole incident after the end of the third day’s play in the first Test between India and New Zealand, saying he would buy a few drinks for Phillips.
"No, that's probably Glenn Phillips. Buy him a few drinks after the game. And also, yeah, Tom, because he had the decision to make,” the Indian batter said while interacting with the media.
"But yeah, when it happened, I honestly thought it probably might have hit me outside the line of off-stump. That was my feeling.”
KL Rahul said, “I will buy Glenn Phillips a few drinks after the Test for not reviewing that, those were the slowest 15 seconds of my life and I kept hoping people listen to Glenn and don’t take the DRS”. (Sahil Malhotra). https://t.co/aXh535SFxU— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 21, 2026
Although Rahul scored a century, things would have been different if New Zealand had taken DRS on Day 2 of the match. In the seventh over of the Indian innings, the Indian batter was facing Matt Henry. Rahul put his foot in front, but a delivery pitched outside off swung back sharply and hit him on the pads.
Henry went for an LBW appeal, but umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned it down. Henry wanted captain Tom Latham to take a review, but he chose not to challenge the decision. The replays later revealed that Rahul was caught plumb, and a review would have ended his innings.
Rahul went on to play a knock of 136 off 290 balls and helped India score 486/4 at the end of Day 3 of the first Test.
Rahul also said the 15 seconds after the LBW appeal were the slowest of his life.
"Some of the fielders felt like the ball had hit my bat. Those 15 seconds were probably the slowest 15 seconds of my life. I kept hoping that people listened to Glenn Phillips because he kept saying I smashed it. So yeah, thanks GP for that," Rahul added.
India’s top order was on fire on Day as all of the five batters registered 50-plus scores during their stay at the crease. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul scored 85 and 136 runs, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal played a knock of 80 runs, while Shubman Gill scored 98 runs during his stay at the crease. Rishabh Pant was at the crease, playing a knock of 55 runs, and will aim to go for his century on the penultimate day of the Wellington Test.