ETV Bharat / sports

‘Will Buy Him A Few Drinks After The Game’ KL Rahul Thanks Glenn Phillips For DRS Blunder

File Photo: KL Rahul ( AP )

Hyderabad: KL Rahul has thanked New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips after surviving an LBW scare before playing a sensational knock of 136 runs. His survival came after Glenn Phillips advised his captain not to opt for a review, thinking it was not out. KL Rahul came up with a hilarious reaction to the whole incident after the end of the third day’s play in the first Test between India and New Zealand, saying he would buy a few drinks for Phillips.

"No, that's probably Glenn Phillips. Buy him a few drinks after the game. And also, yeah, Tom, because he had the decision to make,” the Indian batter said while interacting with the media.

"But yeah, when it happened, I honestly thought it probably might have hit me outside the line of off-stump. That was my feeling.” Although Rahul scored a century, things would have been different if New Zealand had taken DRS on Day 2 of the match. In the seventh over of the Indian innings, the Indian batter was facing Matt Henry. Rahul put his foot in front, but a delivery pitched outside off swung back sharply and hit him on the pads. Henry went for an LBW appeal, but umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned it down. Henry wanted captain Tom Latham to take a review, but he chose not to challenge the decision. The replays later revealed that Rahul was caught plumb, and a review would have ended his innings.