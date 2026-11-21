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IND vs NZ 1st Test: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Opener To Score Century In All SENA Countries

File photo: KL Rahul ( AP )

Wellington (New Zealand): KL Rahul has been playing a patient knock against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The right-handed batter is inking his name in the record books with his knock, and he has etched another record in his name.

Rahul became the first Indian opener to score a century in all SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Also, became the fourth Indian opener to score a Test hundred in New Zealand, reaching the landmark in 209 deliveries.

With the century, Rahul has joined an exclusive list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin. He has become the fifth Indian batter to score a century in all SENA countries. Rahul’s knock was laced with patience as he faced seaming conditions while opening the innings. The ball was generating a lot of seam movement when he came to bat, and he tackled the conditions very well. The 34-year-old also became the 8th Asian batter to score centuries in all SENA countries and the second Asian Opener to do so after Saeed Anwar of Pakistan.