IND vs NZ 1st Test: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Opener To Score Century In All SENA Countries
KL Rahul joined the likes of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and even Gautam Gambhir in an elite list.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 9:36 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): KL Rahul has been playing a patient knock against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The right-handed batter is inking his name in the record books with his knock, and he has etched another record in his name.
Rahul became the first Indian opener to score a century in all SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Also, became the fourth Indian opener to score a Test hundred in New Zealand, reaching the landmark in 209 deliveries.
With the century, Rahul has joined an exclusive list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin. He has become the fifth Indian batter to score a century in all SENA countries.
KL Rahul brings up his 1️⃣3️⃣th Test century with effortless poise! 🫡 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/DFjoY1c4En— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026
Rahul’s knock was laced with patience as he faced seaming conditions while opening the innings. The ball was generating a lot of seam movement when he came to bat, and he tackled the conditions very well.
The 34-year-old also became the 8th Asian batter to score centuries in all SENA countries and the second Asian Opener to do so after Saeed Anwar of Pakistan.
𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐋𝐒 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄. 🌎 KL Rahul. The only Indian opener to score a Test century in all four SENA countries. 🫡 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026
Asian batters with centuries in SENA countries
- Mohammad Azharuddin
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Saeed Anwar
- Rahul Dravid
- Younis Khan
- Kumar Sangakkara
- Virat Kohli
- KL Rahul
KL Rahul in SENA countries
Rahul has played 10 Tests in Australia, scoring 463 runs, including one century and two fifties. In England, he has scored 1146 runs from 14 matches, including four centuries and three half-centuries. In South Africa, he has scored 369 runs from seven matches, including two centuries and one fifty.
This is the first instance of him playing Tests in New Zealand, and he has started his campaign in the country with a century.
At the time of writing, India were leading by 19 runs with Shubman Gill at the crease scoring 60 runs while Rishabh Pant had just arrived in the middle.