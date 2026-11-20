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IND vs NZ 1st Test: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Opener To Score 50 In All Four SENA Countries

KL Rahul scored a half century in Welilngton Test ( AP )

Hamilton (New Zealand): KL Rahul played an impressive innings to put India in control of the proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test of the bilateral series against New Zealand. India signed off the day posting 159/1 at the end of the Day in response to New Zealand’s 368. KL Rahul contributed with a knock of unbeaten 52 runs, and it helped him enter his name in the record books.

KL Rahul achieves unique feat

The Karnataka-based batter became the first Indian batter to register 50-plus scores in all four SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Also, he has scored a century in all the countries except for New Zealand. However, he will have the chance to do so on Day 3 of the Wellington Test. Against Innings Runs Balls 4/6s Venue Start Date Australia 2nd 110 262 13/1 Sydney January 6, 2015 3rd 77 176 5/0 Perth November 22, 2024 2nd 84 139 8/0 Brisbane December 14, 2024 England 4th 149 224 20/1 The Oval September 7, 2018 2nd 84 214 12/0 Nottingham August 4, 2021 1st 129 250 12/1 Lord’s August 12, 2021 3rd 137 247 18/0 Leeds June 20, 2025 3rd 55 84 10/0 Birmingham July 2, 2025 2nd 100 177 13/0 Lord’s July 10, 2025 3rd 90 230 8/0 Manchester July 23, 2025 South Africa 1st 123 260 17/1 Centurion December 26, 2021 1st 50 133 9/0 Johannesburg January 3, 2022 New Zealand 1st 52* 116 5/0 Wellington November 19, 2026 KL Rahul’s records as an opener in SENA countries Country Matches Innings Runs 100s 50s 50+ Scores Australia 8 15 435 1 2 3 England 13 26 1129 4 3 7 New Zealand 1 1 52* – 1 1 South Africa 5 9 240 1 1 2