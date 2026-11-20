IND vs NZ 1st Test: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Opener To Score 50 In All Four SENA Countries
KL Rahul played a knock of 52 runs on Day 2 of the 1st Test against New Zealand.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Hamilton (New Zealand): KL Rahul played an impressive innings to put India in control of the proceedings on Day 2 of the first Test of the bilateral series against New Zealand. India signed off the day posting 159/1 at the end of the Day in response to New Zealand’s 368. KL Rahul contributed with a knock of unbeaten 52 runs, and it helped him enter his name in the record books.
KL Rahul achieves unique feat
The Karnataka-based batter became the first Indian batter to register 50-plus scores in all four SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. Also, he has scored a century in all the countries except for New Zealand. However, he will have the chance to do so on Day 3 of the Wellington Test.
|Against
|Innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4/6s
|Venue
|Start Date
|Australia
|2nd
|110
|262
|13/1
|Sydney
|January 6, 2015
|3rd
|77
|176
|5/0
|Perth
|November 22, 2024
|2nd
|84
|139
|8/0
|Brisbane
|December 14, 2024
|England
|4th
|149
|224
|20/1
|The Oval
|September 7, 2018
|2nd
|84
|214
|12/0
|Nottingham
|August 4, 2021
|1st
|129
|250
|12/1
|Lord’s
|August 12, 2021
|3rd
|137
|247
|18/0
|Leeds
|June 20, 2025
|3rd
|55
|84
|10/0
|Birmingham
|July 2, 2025
|2nd
|100
|177
|13/0
|Lord’s
|July 10, 2025
|3rd
|90
|230
|8/0
|Manchester
|July 23, 2025
|South Africa
|1st
|123
|260
|17/1
|Centurion
|December 26, 2021
|1st
|50
|133
|9/0
|Johannesburg
|January 3, 2022
|New Zealand
|1st
|52*
|116
|5/0
|Wellington
|November 19, 2026
KL Rahul’s records as an opener in SENA countries
|Country
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|100s
|50s
|50+ Scores
|Australia
|8
|15
|435
|1
|2
|3
|England
|13
|26
|1129
|4
|3
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|52*
|–
|1
|1
|South Africa
|5
|9
|240
|1
|1
|2
After making his Test debut against Australia in 2014, in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he has scored one century and two fifties across eight Tests. In England, he has smashed four centuries and three fifties in 26 innings from 13 matches. He has also amassed one century and one fifty to his name as an opener in nine innings across five Tests in South Africa.
Indian openers give visitors a solid start
The Indian opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul added 126 runs for the opening wicket, with the former scoring 85 runs from 89 balls laced with 16 fours. The duo registered India’s fourth-century stand for the opening wicket in New Zealand in Test cricket. Previously, Nayan Mongia & Navjot Singh Sidhu formed an opening stand of 102 runs in New Zealand in Hamilton in 1994 in the second innings for Men in Blue. Also, there have been only four instances of Indian openers forming a 100-plus partnership in New Zealand.
Manoj Prabhakar & WV Raman (1990, Auckland) and Chetan Chauhan & Sunil Gavaskar (1981) are the other two opening pairs to achieve a similar feat.