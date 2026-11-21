ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ | 85, 136, 80, 98, 56*: India Etch Their Name In Record Books With Top Five Recording Fifty-Plus Scores

KL Rahul fifty plys scores ( AP )

Wellington (New Zealand): After conceding 368 runs, the Indian batting unit has helped the team carve out a fightback, and the Men in Blue have a lead of 118 runs and six wickets in hand with two more days of the Test match to go. In the first innings of the series opener between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, India’s top five batters registered 50-plus scores. It is the fifth time India has achieved such a feat and the first occasion when the Men in Blue have achieved such a feat away from home.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings for the visitors, scoring 85 and 136 runs, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal walked in at No.3 and scored 80 off 175 balls. Captain Shubman Gill came in at No. 4 and played a knock of 98 runs. Rishabh Pant also completed his half-century, playing a knock of 55 runs off 62 deliveries.

India’s top five batters in Wellington Test Position Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s Strike rate 1. Yashasvi Jaiswal 85 89 16 0 95.51 2. KL Rahul 136 290 9 2 46.90 3. Devdutt Padikkal 80 175 10 0 45.71 4. Shubman Gill (C) 98* 146 9 2 67.12 5. Rishabh Pant (WK) 55 62 5 2 88.71 Instances when India's top five scored fifty-plus 1998 - vs Australia - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - VVS Laxman, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mohammad Azharuddin. 1999 - vs New Zealand - Mohali - Devang Gandhi, Sadagoppan Ramesh, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly.