IND vs NZ | 85, 136, 80, 98, 56*: India Etch Their Name In Record Books With Top Five Recording Fifty-Plus Scores
Indian batters have been on fire, and they have guided India to a 118-run lead in the first innings by the end of Day 3.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): After conceding 368 runs, the Indian batting unit has helped the team carve out a fightback, and the Men in Blue have a lead of 118 runs and six wickets in hand with two more days of the Test match to go. In the first innings of the series opener between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, India’s top five batters registered 50-plus scores. It is the fifth time India has achieved such a feat and the first occasion when the Men in Blue have achieved such a feat away from home.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings for the visitors, scoring 85 and 136 runs, respectively. Devdutt Padikkal walked in at No.3 and scored 80 off 175 balls. Captain Shubman Gill came in at No. 4 and played a knock of 98 runs. Rishabh Pant also completed his half-century, playing a knock of 55 runs off 62 deliveries.
This is the first time India’s top five have scored 50-plus in a Test innings away from home 👊 https://t.co/CndvtkFmWR— Cricinfo (@cricinfo) November 21, 2026
India’s top five batters in Wellington Test
|Position
|Batter
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Strike rate
|1.
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|85
|89
|16
|0
|95.51
|2.
|KL Rahul
|136
|290
|9
|2
|46.90
|3.
|Devdutt Padikkal
|80
|175
|10
|0
|45.71
|4.
|Shubman Gill (C)
|98*
|146
|9
|2
|67.12
|5.
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|55
|62
|5
|2
|88.71
Instances when India's top five scored fifty-plus
1998 - vs Australia - Kolkata (Eden Gardens) - VVS Laxman, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mohammad Azharuddin.
1999 - vs New Zealand - Mohali - Devang Gandhi, Sadagoppan Ramesh, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sourav Ganguly.
2009 - vs Sri Lanka - Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) - Murali Vijay, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman.
2024 - vs England - Dharamsala - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, and Devdutt Padikkal.
2026 - vs New Zealand - Wellington - Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), KL Rahul (136), Devdutt Padikkal (80), Shubman Gill (98), and Rishabh Pant (55*).
New Zealand post 368
Henry Nicholls played an unbeaten 175 runs from 335 deliveries, laced with 21 boundaries, while Glenn Phillips amassed 118 runs from 216 deliveries. Thanks to the duo, New Zealand posted a total of 368 in the first innings.