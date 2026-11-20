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IND vs NZ: Glenn Phillips Scripts History With 118-Run Knock In Wellington Test

Glenn Phillips scored a century ( AP )

Wellington (New Zealand): Glenn Phillips inked a unique record with a knock of 118 runs on Day 2 of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand. He became the first player to score centuries across all three formats of international cricket against India in a calendar year. His ton at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday helped him become the sole batter to do so.

Phillips completed his century in the first innings of the ongoing Tests after scoring ODI and T20I hundreds against India earlier this year. He scored 106 in an ODI fixture at Indore on January 18 before scoring 107 from 49 deliveries in the T20I played at Auckland on October 30.

Also, he is the second batter to score centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against the same opponent in a calendar year. Former India skipper Rohit Sharma was the first to do so, scoring centuries against Sri Lanka in all formats in 2017. Players to score hundreds against the same team in all three formats Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England

KL Rahul vs West Indies, England

Babar Azam vs England, New Zealand

Tilakaratne Dilshan vs Australia

Shane Watson vs India

Chris Gayle vs England

Mohammed Rizwan vs South Africa

Shai Hope vs India

Glenn Phillips vs India