IND vs NZ: Glenn Phillips Scripts History With 118-Run Knock In Wellington Test
New Zealand batter Glenn Phililps’s knock of 118 runs helped New Zealand post 368 in the first innings.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): Glenn Phillips inked a unique record with a knock of 118 runs on Day 2 of the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand. He became the first player to score centuries across all three formats of international cricket against India in a calendar year. His ton at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday helped him become the sole batter to do so.
Phillips completed his century in the first innings of the ongoing Tests after scoring ODI and T20I hundreds against India earlier this year. He scored 106 in an ODI fixture at Indore on January 18 before scoring 107 from 49 deliveries in the T20I played at Auckland on October 30.
Also, he is the second batter to score centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against the same opponent in a calendar year. Former India skipper Rohit Sharma was the first to do so, scoring centuries against Sri Lanka in all formats in 2017.
What an innings from Glenn Phillips. Score when Glenn walked out 70/5. Score when Glenn walked off 286/6. 👏👏 https://t.co/HLFI0KFzSD— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026
Players to score hundreds against the same team in all three formats
- Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England
- KL Rahul vs West Indies, England
- Babar Azam vs England, New Zealand
- Tilakaratne Dilshan vs Australia
- Shane Watson vs India
- Chris Gayle vs England
- Mohammed Rizwan vs South Africa
- Shai Hope vs India
- Glenn Phillips vs India
Phillips also became the first New Zealand batter to score centuries against the same opponent across all three formats. Coming to bat at No.7, he completed his century in 194 deliveries.
The first player ever to score a century in all three formats against India in the same calendar year. Glenn Phillips is some cricketer. #NZvIND | 📷 = @PhotosportNZ / BCCI https://t.co/2wGHx3waeA— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026
Overall, he is the third player after Australia's Shane Watson and West Indies batter Shai Hope to register hundreds against India in all three international formats.
New Zealand post 3368 in the first innings
Batting first, New Zealand were on the verge of a collapse as they were reduced to 70/5. However, the duo of Henry Nicholls and Phillips staged a recovery, forming a partnership of 216 runs for the sixth wicket. Nicholls played an unbeaten 175 while Phillips amassed 118 runs during his stay at the crease. Thanks to teh contribution from these two batters, New Zealand managed to post 368 on the scoreboard.