ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ | “Even If They Ask Me To Play As A Bowler, I’ll Do It”: Dhruv Jurel Gives Selfless Message After 78 In Wellington

Wellington (New Zealand): Dhruv Jurel indicated his team-first mentality after playing a key role in India's batting domination against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batter played a knock of 78 off 79 deliveries on the penultimate day of the Test, which helped the Indian team post 720/9 on the scoreboard.

In the post-day press conference, Jurel said that playing for the national side is his priority and he will play in whatever role the team management plays him in, even if it is as a bowler.

"When you play for country, I can't say I am not ready. Play me as a bowler, I am ready," Jurel said in the press conference.

Rishabh Pant played a knock of 128 runs, which helped the team post 720/9 in the first innings. Jurel praised Pant for his impressive knock.

"Rishabh is phenomenal. I always ask him about his mindset. Whenever we all think that he will play normally, just then he steps out and hits. I love him as a mentor," Jurel said after the day's play on Sunday.

New Zealand are trailing by 233 runs in the second innings while India need to take eight wickets before that with Day 5 of the Test remaining. Sharing his pitch assessment, Jurel revealed that the wicket is getting slower and lower.

"Wicket is getting slower and lower. We need to be a bit lucky and have eight wicket-taking deliveries. Today our plans were good. We need to do that tomorrow," he said.

Record fest in Wellington Test on Day 4

The penultimate day of the Wellington Test saw multiple records being broken, especially by the Indian team and the Indian batters.

Highest Test total in New Zealand