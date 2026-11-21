ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ Test Highlights: KL Rahul Scores Century; Shubman Gill Misses Hundred By Two Runs On Day 3

Wellington (New Zealand): The Indian team strengthened their position on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. After starting the day on 159/1, KL Rahul scored a century while three other batters amassed half-centuries to put India in a commanding position. Also, all of the top five batters of the Indian team scored fifties, recording a unique instance in the history of Indian Test cricket, which helped the team post 486/4 for the Indian team. India are leading by 118 runs with two more days to go in the Test.

The duo of Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul started the day and looked comfortable from the start. The pair added 165 runs for the second wicket after the former played a knock of 80 runs. Shubman Gill then joined hands with Rahul to add 91 runs for the third wicket. Rahul departed after scoring 136 runs from 290 deliveries.

Rishabh Pant then joined forces with Shubman Gill to form a 100-plus run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Records made in the match

KL Rahul became the first Indian opener to score a Test century in all SENA countries.

Rahul became the second Asian opener after Saeed Anwar to score a Test hundred in all SENA Countries.

Indian openers with Test hundreds in New Zealand

167 - Gautam Gambhir, Wellington, 2009

137 - Gautam Gambhir, Napier, 2009

136 - KL Rahul, Wellington, 2026