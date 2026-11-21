IND vs NZ Test Highlights: KL Rahul Scores Century; Shubman Gill Misses Hundred By Two Runs On Day 3
KL Rahul scored 136 runs from 290 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries and two sixes.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): The Indian team strengthened their position on Day 3 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. After starting the day on 159/1, KL Rahul scored a century while three other batters amassed half-centuries to put India in a commanding position. Also, all of the top five batters of the Indian team scored fifties, recording a unique instance in the history of Indian Test cricket, which helped the team post 486/4 for the Indian team. India are leading by 118 runs with two more days to go in the Test.
Indian top order dominates
The duo of Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul started the day and looked comfortable from the start. The pair added 165 runs for the second wicket after the former played a knock of 80 runs. Shubman Gill then joined hands with Rahul to add 91 runs for the third wicket. Rahul departed after scoring 136 runs from 290 deliveries.
Last-over strike from Jacob Duffy accounts for Shubman Gill, but India hold the sway in Wellington 👌 #WTC27 | 📝: https://t.co/R4zvuSfbyN https://t.co/FZCiTkk4Z6— ICC (@ICC) November 21, 2026
Rishabh Pant then joined forces with Shubman Gill to form a 100-plus run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Records made in the match
KL Rahul became the first Indian opener to score a Test century in all SENA countries.
Rahul became the second Asian opener after Saeed Anwar to score a Test hundred in all SENA Countries.
Indian openers with Test hundreds in New Zealand
167 - Gautam Gambhir, Wellington, 2009
137 - Gautam Gambhir, Napier, 2009
136 - KL Rahul, Wellington, 2026
116 - Sunil Gavaskar, Auckland, 1976
115 - Shikhar Dhawan, Auckland, 2014
India batters with 100s in maiden Test innings in New Zealand
Sunil Gavaskar (116) - Auckland, 1976
Surinder Amarnath (124) - Auckland, 1976
KL Rahul (124*) - Wellington, 2026
Century stands for the first two wickets for India in SENA countries
S Gavaskar - C Chauhan (213), S Gavaskar - D Vengsarkar (153), The Oval, 1979
S Gavaskar - K Srikkanth (191), S Gavaskar - M Amarnath (224), Sydney, 1985/86
V Sehwag - A Chopra (141), V Sehwag - R Dravid (137) - Melbourne, 2003/04
KL Rahul - Y Jaiswal (130), KL Rahul - D Padikkal (165) - Wellington, 2026