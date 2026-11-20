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IND vs NZ 1ST Test: Rahul And Jaiswal Put India In Control On Day 2 With Impressive Fifties

KL Rahul scored a fifty ( AP )

Wellington (New Zealand): After Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips shone with the bat on the opening day of the Wellington Test, it was the turn of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to display their batting prowess. Thanks to the half-centuries from both the openers, India posted 159/1 at the end of Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand posted 368 in the first innings

New Zealand started the day on 243/5 with Glenn Phillips just six runs away from a century. The duo of Nicholls and Phillips added 43 more runs for the sixth wicket before the latter got dismissed after completing a century. He played a knock of 118 runs from 216 deliveries. Phillips also inked his name in the history books, becoming the first batter to score a century across all three international formats against India in the same calendar year. Nicholls kept on scoring from one end while the tail-enders made small contributions to help the team post 368 runs on the scoreboard. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175, laced with 21 boundaries. India came up with a solid response