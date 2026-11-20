IND vs NZ 1ST Test: Rahul And Jaiswal Put India In Control On Day 2 With Impressive Fifties
Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored fifties to put India in control of the Wellington Test.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): After Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips shone with the bat on the opening day of the Wellington Test, it was the turn of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to display their batting prowess. Thanks to the half-centuries from both the openers, India posted 159/1 at the end of Day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand.
New Zealand posted 368 in the first innings
New Zealand started the day on 243/5 with Glenn Phillips just six runs away from a century. The duo of Nicholls and Phillips added 43 more runs for the sixth wicket before the latter got dismissed after completing a century. He played a knock of 118 runs from 216 deliveries.
A solid Day 2 for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 159/1 at Stumps in Wellington, with KL Rahul (52*) and Devdutt Padikkal (16*) unbeaten in the middle 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/9YuidOXC6D— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026
Phillips also inked his name in the history books, becoming the first batter to score a century across all three international formats against India in the same calendar year.
Nicholls kept on scoring from one end while the tail-enders made small contributions to help the team post 368 runs on the scoreboard. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 175, laced with 21 boundaries.
A solid opening stand gives India a strong start in their pursuit of New Zealand’s first-innings total 👊 #WTC27 📝: https://t.co/R4zvuSfbyN https://t.co/qexuyiIGNK— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2026
India came up with a solid response
In the playing conditions, which always posed tough questions for the batters every now and then, India’s opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul formed a stand of 130 runs from 167 deliveries. Jaiswal walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed on 85 from just 89 deliveries laced with 16 boundaries.
Devdutt Padikkal walked in to bat at No.3 and played out the day to help India finish on 159/1 at the end of Day 2. KL Rahul was unbeaten on 52 runs, while Rahul was playing on 16 runs.
Indian openers break 32-year-old record
The Indian opening duo of Jaiswal and Rahul added 100-plus runs for the opening wicket in a Test match on New Zealand soil after 32 years. Previously, Nayan Mongia & Navjot Singh Sidhu formed an opening stand of 102 runs in New Zealand in Hamilton in 1994 in the second innings for Men in Blue. Also, there have been only four instances of Indian openers forming a 100-plus partnership in New Zealand.
Manoj Prabhakar & WV Raman (1990, Auckland) and Chetan Chauhan & Sunil Gavaskar (1981) are the other two opening pairs to achieve a similar feat.