ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st Test: Henry Nicholls And Glenn Phillips Put New Zealand In Driving Seat On Day 1

Wellington (New Zealand): On the opening day of the first Test, the Indian bowlers dominated early, then New Zealand staged a fightback later in the day. The Indian bowlers were impressive in the first session, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge, but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a crucial partnership to orchestrate a recovery and put New Zealand in the driving seat. Thanks to their 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket, New Zealand posted 243/5 at the end of Day 1.

The Indian team made two changes to their playing XI, which raised many eyebrows. The team dropped ace pacer Mohammed Siraj and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Notably, Siraj has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), with 43 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26. Also, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the overall list.

Jadeja has been playing a key role for the Indian team in the Test setup for a long time, but Washington Sundar was preferred over him by the team management.

New Zealand reduced to 70/5

The Indian bowlers were breathing fire in the opening session, capitalising on the assistance offered by the pitch. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, taking three wickets, which included a brilliant delivery to Tom Latham which shaped back into the batter to hit the off-stump. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep picked one wicket each.