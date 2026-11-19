IND vs NZ 1st Test: Henry Nicholls And Glenn Phillips Put New Zealand In Driving Seat On Day 1
The Duo of Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips added a 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket to put New Zealand in a commanding position.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): On the opening day of the first Test, the Indian bowlers dominated early, then New Zealand staged a fightback later in the day. The Indian bowlers were impressive in the first session, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge, but Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips staged a crucial partnership to orchestrate a recovery and put New Zealand in the driving seat. Thanks to their 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket, New Zealand posted 243/5 at the end of Day 1.
India make two surprising changes
The Indian team made two changes to their playing XI, which raised many eyebrows. The team dropped ace pacer Mohammed Siraj and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Notably, Siraj has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), with 43 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26. Also, he is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the overall list.
Jadeja has been playing a key role for the Indian team in the Test setup for a long time, but Washington Sundar was preferred over him by the team management.
New Zealand reduced to 70/5
The Indian bowlers were breathing fire in the opening session, capitalising on the assistance offered by the pitch. Jasprit Bumrah led the charge, taking three wickets, which included a brilliant delivery to Tom Latham which shaped back into the batter to hit the off-stump. Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep picked one wicket each.
Test century number 1️⃣2️⃣ for Henry Nicholls 🙌 His fifth Test ton at the Cello Basin Reserve takes him level with Brendon McCullum for Test centuries for New Zealand. #NZvIND | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ https://t.co/Ue8M8bzc6S— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2026
Nicholls and Phillips script comeback
The duo of Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips changed the dynamic of the game completely with a partnership of 173 runs to put the hosts in a commanding position. On a pitch where scoring 200 looked tough in the opening session, the duo helped the team cross the 200-run mark with ease.
Nicholls scored unbeaten 113 runs from 221 deliveries while Phillips amassed unbeaten 94 runs from 182 deliveries during his stay at the crease.
Playing XI
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.
New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy