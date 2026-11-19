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IND vs NZ 1st Test | Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Backs Decision To Drop Mohammed Siraj From Playing XI

Sitanshu Kotak addressing media ( AFP )

Wellington (New Zealand): New Zealand put themselves in a commanding position at the end of Day 1 of the first Test, posting 243/5 on the scoreboard as Henry Nicholls scored a century while Glenn Phillips amassed a fifty. But even before the start of play, India’s selection calls became the talk of the town as they dropped Mohammed Siraj, with many former cricketers raising questions over the decision.

The Indian batting coach said that dropping Siraj wasn’t a wrong decision.

"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters. Kotak also backed Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 58 runs from 16 overs with an economy of 3.60 without taking any wicket. While backing the most expensive Indian bowler of the day, Kotak said that he is an attacking bowler.