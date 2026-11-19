IND vs NZ 1st Test | Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Backs Decision To Drop Mohammed Siraj From Playing XI
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has backed dropping Siraj after the end of Day 1 of the 1st Test.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): New Zealand put themselves in a commanding position at the end of Day 1 of the first Test, posting 243/5 on the scoreboard as Henry Nicholls scored a century while Glenn Phillips amassed a fifty. But even before the start of play, India’s selection calls became the talk of the town as they dropped Mohammed Siraj, with many former cricketers raising questions over the decision.
The Indian batting coach said that dropping Siraj wasn’t a wrong decision.
"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters.
🚨 Sitanshu Kotak's Explanation on Mohammed Siraj's Omission: 🇮🇳 Sitanshu Kotak Said 🗣️: "When selecting the team, the management considers all factors before deciding on their best possible playing XI. This time, they have followed the same approach. There is nothing wrong with Siraj. The team management felt that this was the best possible XI for the given conditions. The conditions in Sri Lanka were completely different. Therefore, the decision to leave Siraj out of this match cannot be considered wrong."— Rishabh Singh Parmar (@rishabhparmar17) November 19, 2026
Kotak also backed Prasidh Krishna, who conceded 58 runs from 16 overs with an economy of 3.60 without taking any wicket. While backing the most expensive Indian bowler of the day, Kotak said that he is an attacking bowler.
"Prasidh, we know, is an attacking bowler and we know he would go for a few runs. When he gets wickets, we like it. When he gets hit, we don't like it. That's an unfair way to look at him," he said.
India opted for a four-pronged pace attack including Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Prasidh. In the spin department, India included Washington Sundar over an experienced Ravindra Jadeja. Explaining the reason behind the move, Kotak said that he was preferred considering the number of left-handed batters in the opposition lineup.
"We preferred Washy as their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said.
Nicholls and Phillips turned the tide of the proceedings in the hosts’ favour with a stellar 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket. They were reduced to 70/5 at one stage before the duo inked a fightback for the team.