IND vs NZ: Indian Batters Rewrite Record Books Posting 720/9 In First Innings Of Wellington Test
The Indian batters rewrote the record books as they compiled 720/9 in response to New Zealand's 368.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST
Wellington (New Zealand): Indian batters have turned the 1st Test against New Zealand into a run-fest as they posted 720/9 before declaring the first innings at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. They took a lead of 352 runs in the first innings on Day 4 and also reached multiple milestones thanks to centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.
Rahul became the first Indian opener to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries with his knock of 136 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a knock of 85, Devdutt Padikkal scored 80, while skipper Shubman Gill scored 98 runs. Pant played an impressive knock of 128 runs to become the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries.
INDIA'S BATTERS HAVE DONE THEIR JOB! 💙 A historic total of 720/9 leaves New Zealand with a 352-run deficit and plenty to do in the final innings. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026
The lower order also chipped in, with Dhruv Jurel scoring 78 runs while Anshul Kamboj amassed 38 runs. The innings included seven 50-plus scores in total. The team registered the highest Test total by any team in New Zealand and also recorded the highest Test total against New Zealand.
Highest Test total in New Zealand
720/9d – India v New Zealand, Wellington, Nov 2026
715/6d – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hamilton, Feb 2019
680/8d – New Zealand v India, Wellington, Feb 2014
671/4 – New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Wellington, Jan 1991
660/5d – West Indies v New Zealand, Wellington, 1995
659/6d – New Zealand v Pakistan, Christchurch, Jan 2021.
Two towering sixes from Akash Deep that had the grass banks watching closely! 💥 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/6Y8yPjTdYB— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026
Highest Test total against New Zealand
|Rank
|Score
|Batting Team
|Venue
|Date
|1
|720/9d
|India
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|19 Nov 2026
|2
|660/5d
|West Indies
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|10 Feb 1995
|3
|643
|Pakistan
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|1 May 2002
|4
|621/5d
|South Africa
|Eden Park, Auckland
|27 Feb 1999
|5
|616/5d
|Pakistan
|Eden Park, Auckland
|24 Feb 1989
Most 700-plus totals in Test cricket
Sri Lanka – 7
India – 5
England – 4
Australia – 4
West Indies – 4
Pakistan – 2
New Zealand – 1
Past 600 and cruising! 📈 A ruthless opening session on Day 4 as India breached New Zealand’s highest-ever Test total against them in their own backyard! 👊 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026
Most fifty-plus partnerships in a Test innings
8 – India, first innings vs England, The Oval, 2007
7 – Australia, second innings vs England, Sydney, 2025/26
7 – India, second innings vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
Rare SENA feats from Rahul and Pant
KL Rahul - First Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries and also the second Asian opener after Saeed Anwar of Pakistan to achieve the feat.
Rishabh Pant - First Asian wicketkeeper to score Test tons in all four SENA countries and third wicketkeeper across the globe after Adam Gilchrist and Jonny Bairstow.
Rishabh Pant - Goes past Brendon McCullum (107) in the list of batters with the most Test sixes and is just second behind Ben Stokes, who has hit 138 Test sixes.