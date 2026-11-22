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IND vs NZ: Indian Batters Rewrite Record Books Posting 720/9 In First Innings Of Wellington Test

Rishabh Pant became the first Asian Wicketkeeper to score hundred in SENA countries ( AP )

Wellington (New Zealand): Indian batters have turned the 1st Test against New Zealand into a run-fest as they posted 720/9 before declaring the first innings at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. They took a lead of 352 runs in the first innings on Day 4 and also reached multiple milestones thanks to centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

Rahul became the first Indian opener to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries with his knock of 136 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a knock of 85, Devdutt Padikkal scored 80, while skipper Shubman Gill scored 98 runs. Pant played an impressive knock of 128 runs to become the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries.

The lower order also chipped in, with Dhruv Jurel scoring 78 runs while Anshul Kamboj amassed 38 runs. The innings included seven 50-plus scores in total. The team registered the highest Test total by any team in New Zealand and also recorded the highest Test total against New Zealand.

England – 4

Australia – 4

West Indies – 4

Pakistan – 2

New Zealand – 1

Most fifty-plus partnerships in a Test innings

8 – India, first innings vs England, The Oval, 2007

7 – Australia, second innings vs England, Sydney, 2025/26

7 – India, second innings vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026

Rare SENA feats from Rahul and Pant

KL Rahul - First Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries and also the second Asian opener after Saeed Anwar of Pakistan to achieve the feat.

Rishabh Pant - First Asian wicketkeeper to score Test tons in all four SENA countries and third wicketkeeper across the globe after Adam Gilchrist and Jonny Bairstow.

Rishabh Pant - Goes past Brendon McCullum (107) in the list of batters with the most Test sixes and is just second behind Ben Stokes, who has hit 138 Test sixes.