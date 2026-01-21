IND vs NZ 1st T20I: New Zealand Win Toss; Chose To Bowl
India are up against New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
Hyderabad: New Zealand have won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening T20I of the five-match series against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The venue has been a low-scoring surface, which is evident from the matches played here so far. The decision to bowl first seems to have taken considering the dew factor, which is likely to play a role in the second innings. Kristian Clarke will make his T20I debut.
For India, Shreyas, Harshit, Bishnoi and Kuldeep will miss out from the playing XI.
Captain statements
Mitchell Santner: We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket and looks pretty high-scoring. Last week was pretty special. Every team knows how hard it is to come to India and won but this is a fresh series, and they are a tough team in home conditions. Great start for us in terms of prep for the World Cup. Three seamers. Clarke makes his debut, and Jamieson and Duffy are playing as well.
Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bowl first because we felt there was dew around 8.30 during our practice. But we don't mind putting runs on the board, and we have done well batting first. Shreyas, Harshit, Bishnoi and Kuldeep are the ones who are missing out.
Playing XI
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand aim to continue their winning momentum from the ODI series, while India will be eyeing to bounce back after suffering defeat in the 50-over series. Ishan Kishan is returning to the T20I team after two years.
Head to head
A total of 25 matches have been played between the two sides, with India winning 14 fixtures while the opposition winning 10. One match ended in a tie. Also, New Zealand have won only one T20I series on Indian soil so far.