IND vs NZ 1st T20I: New Zealand Win Toss; Chose To Bowl

Hyderabad: New Zealand have won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening T20I of the five-match series against India at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. The venue has been a low-scoring surface, which is evident from the matches played here so far. The decision to bowl first seems to have taken considering the dew factor, which is likely to play a role in the second innings. Kristian Clarke will make his T20I debut.

For India, Shreyas, Harshit, Bishnoi and Kuldeep will miss out from the playing XI.

Captain statements

Mitchell Santner: We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket and looks pretty high-scoring. Last week was pretty special. Every team knows how hard it is to come to India and won but this is a fresh series, and they are a tough team in home conditions. Great start for us in terms of prep for the World Cup. Three seamers. Clarke makes his debut, and Jamieson and Duffy are playing as well.

Suryakumar Yadav: We were looking to bowl first because we felt there was dew around 8.30 during our practice. But we don't mind putting runs on the board, and we have done well batting first. Shreyas, Harshit, Bishnoi and Kuldeep are the ones who are missing out.

Playing XI