ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-Handed Stunning Catch In IND vs NZ 1ST ODI - Watch

Auckland (New Zealand): Indian bowlers are dominating the proceedings against New Zealand in the first ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland. All eyes are set on the star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they will be back in action after playing a bilateral series against West Indies last month.

However, even before coming to bat, Kohli grabbed the spotlight with his incredible fielding skills. The star Indian is already known as a gun fielder, and he pulled off one more act to keep himself in the headlines with his fielding skills.

The incident took place on the third ball of the 29th over bowled by Anshul Kamboj. The right-arm pacer bowled a fuller-length delivery outside off to Nathan Smith. The New Zealand batter went forward to defend, but the ball straightened after pitching and took the outside edge of the bat and flew in to the slips.

The ball was travelling low towards second slip, where Kohli was fielding. He dived to his right to take a one-handed catch.

With the catch taken low, the umpires went upstairs to check whether the take was clean. Smith was dismissed for 1 run off seven deliveries, reducing New Zealand to 115/7. Kohli, who is known for his extravagant celebrations, did it one more time by pointing towards the dugout.