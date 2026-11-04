Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-Handed Stunning Catch In IND vs NZ 1ST ODI - Watch
Virat Kohli plucked off an amazing catch in the first slip to dismiss Nathan Smith during the series opener in Auckland.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): Indian bowlers are dominating the proceedings against New Zealand in the first ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland. All eyes are set on the star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they will be back in action after playing a bilateral series against West Indies last month.
However, even before coming to bat, Kohli grabbed the spotlight with his incredible fielding skills. The star Indian is already known as a gun fielder, and he pulled off one more act to keep himself in the headlines with his fielding skills.
Ohhhh myyy gaawwwdd KOHLI 😭🥵🥵 Whatt aa stunning catch by KING KOHLI 🔥🔥🔥 He looks sooo happy Mann😭🩷 #NZvIND #ViratKohli #Kohli https://t.co/2VlgsOnUn9— 𝙉𝙖𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙤𝙣 🇮🇳 (@goatnapoleon) November 4, 2026
The incident took place on the third ball of the 29th over bowled by Anshul Kamboj. The right-arm pacer bowled a fuller-length delivery outside off to Nathan Smith. The New Zealand batter went forward to defend, but the ball straightened after pitching and took the outside edge of the bat and flew in to the slips.
Virat Kohli Magic 🔥-A one Handed Catch 🫴 Stunner 🔥 Virat Kohli ke One Comment ! https://t.co/zJ4z5nYokW— Ashu (@AshuCricket1) November 4, 2026
The ball was travelling low towards second slip, where Kohli was fielding. He dived to his right to take a one-handed catch.
With the catch taken low, the umpires went upstairs to check whether the take was clean. Smith was dismissed for 1 run off seven deliveries, reducing New Zealand to 115/7. Kohli, who is known for his extravagant celebrations, did it one more time by pointing towards the dugout.
It's the King's birthday weekend, and we get the presents! 👑 🎁 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND | [Virat Kohli] https://t.co/LffbctfFwm— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026
New Zealand in deep trouble
The Indian bowlers were continuously troubling the New Zealand batters, and they were reduced to 151/9, with Arshdeep Singh taking four wickets. The Indian bowlers bowled on the back of the length and used the extra bounce from the surface to run through the opposition batting unit.
Blair Tickner produced some big hits after their batting unit collapsed, optimising the straight boundary lines which are short.
India came off the back of a T20I series win
India won the five-match T20I series by 3-2 and will be aiming to start a series with a victory in Auckland. Earlier, India had played the ODI series against West Indies last month where they emerged triumphant.