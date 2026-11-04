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IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 13,000 Runs At Number 3 In 50-Over Cricket

Virat Kohli reached 13000 ODI runs at No.3 ( IANS )

Auckland (New Zealand): Virat Kohli added another achievement to his glorious ODI career after scoring 12 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. He became the first No.3 batter to score 13,000 ODI runs. Coming into the match, he had scored 12,988 runs while batting at number three in One-Dayers.

Ricky Ponting is in second place in the list of batters with the most runs at No. 3, with 12,662 runs and an average of 42.49. Apart from these two, no other batter has scored more than 10,000 runs while batting at No. 3. Kumar Sangakkara has scored 9,747 runs with an average of 44.71, while Jacques Kallis (7774) and Kane Williamson (6504) make up the top five.

How did Kohli achieve the milestone? The right-handed batter reached the landmark on the second delivery of the seventh over. Kyle Jamieson bowled a short-length delivery to the Indian star, and he clipped it towards long leg. The 37-year-old took a single to achieve the feat. Most runs at No. 3 in ODIs 13000 - Virat Kohli (61.61)*

Virat Kohli (61.61)* 12662 - Ricky Ponting (42.48)

9747 - K Sangakkara (44.71)

7774 - Jacques Kallis (45.72)

6504 - Kane Williamson (51.61)

6054 - Babar Azam (55.54)

5525 - Joe Root (53.12)