IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Score 13,000 Runs At Number 3 In 50-Over Cricket
Virat Kohli achieved a unique milestone after scoring 12 runs needed to reach the landmark.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): Virat Kohli added another achievement to his glorious ODI career after scoring 12 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. He became the first No.3 batter to score 13,000 ODI runs. Coming into the match, he had scored 12,988 runs while batting at number three in One-Dayers.
Ricky Ponting is in second place in the list of batters with the most runs at No. 3, with 12,662 runs and an average of 42.49. Apart from these two, no other batter has scored more than 10,000 runs while batting at No. 3. Kumar Sangakkara has scored 9,747 runs with an average of 44.71, while Jacques Kallis (7774) and Kane Williamson (6504) make up the top five.
How did Kohli achieve the milestone?
The right-handed batter reached the landmark on the second delivery of the seventh over. Kyle Jamieson bowled a short-length delivery to the Indian star, and he clipped it towards long leg. The 37-year-old took a single to achieve the feat.
Most runs at No. 3 in ODIs
- 13000 - Virat Kohli (61.61)*
- 12662 - Ricky Ponting (42.48)
- 9747 - K Sangakkara (44.71)
- 7774 - Jacques Kallis (45.72)
- 6504 - Kane Williamson (51.61)
- 6054 - Babar Azam (55.54)
- 5525 - Joe Root (53.12)
Virat Kohli ODI record in New Zealand
Kohli had scored 590 runs before the series opener from 13 matches with an average of around 50. He has scored one century and four half-centuries in New Zealand. The right-handed batter has an opportunity to add another half-century to his tally in New Zealand today.
India chasing a target of 185
India chose to bowl first after winning the toss, and their bowlers justified the decision by bowling in the tight areas. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj scalped two wickets to bundle out the opposition on 184. Kamboj was impressive with his economy, as he conceded just 22 runs from his quota of 10 overs.