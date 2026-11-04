ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ | Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Score Most Runs In ODI Chases

Auckland (New Zealand): Virat Kohli inked his name in the record books for the second time on Wednesday, November 4, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive list. He became the batter with the most ODI runs in run chases, surpassing the Master Blaster's tally of 8,720 runs. In a rain-affected match, India are chasing a target of 143 from 32 overs via DLS method after bundling out New Zealand on 185.

Rohit Sharma is at third place on the list of batters with the most ODI run chases, with a tally of 6,801 runs. Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka is at the fourth position with 5,742, while South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis is at the fifth with 5,575 runs.

Kohli achieved the feat on the penultimate ball of the 16th over after Blair Tickner bowled a short delivery to him. The right-handed batter thumped it through mid-on to get a boundary. It was a boundary scored immediately after completing his fifty by the star Indian batter.

Earlier in the day, Kohli became the only batter to score 13,000 runs while batting at Number three in ODIs. He was 12 runs away from the milestone before the match, and the batter raced to the milestone.

India are up against New Zealand in the first ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland, and the team chose to bowl after winning the toss. The bowlers justified the decision, wrapping up the New Zealand innings on 185. Arshdeep Singh picked four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj picked three and two wickets, respectively.

The rain interruption resulted in India's target being reduced to 143 from 32 overs via the DLS method. Virat Kohli scored a half-century and was at the crease at the point of writing. After winning the five-match T20I series, India have continued their winning meomentum emerging triumphant in the series opener of the ODIs as well.