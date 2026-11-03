‘Hardik Pandya Will Play Some Domestic Cricket Before India Return’: Confirms Captain Shubman Gill
India’s skipper Shubman Gill has said that Hardik Pandya will have to play domestic cricket before returning to the Indian team.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): With India gearing up for the 2027 ODI World Cup, they are keenly waiting for the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the national setup. Shubman Gill also confirmed the same on the eve of the team's opening ODI against New Zealand during a media interaction and also added that Hardik will play some domestic cricket before returning to the national side. India are currently engaged in a five-match ODI series with New Zealand.
The Men in Blue are not at their full strength with Hardik’s injury. The all-rounder has been away from the competitive action since the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is currently recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), after struggling with injuries since May.
🚨 SHUBMAN GILL ON HARDIK PANDYA RETURN IN ODI CRICKET 🚨 Shubman Gill said 🗣️, "Firstly, Hardik Pandya is a great all-rounder. Not many players in the world have his skill set. As a bowler, you can use him in the different facts of the game. He can bowl with the new ball and the old ball. We have had multiple conversations. He is unfortunate with his injuries. He hasn't played since the IPL. Hopefully, he will come back soon. He will play some domestic cricket. And hopefully we will get him back in the Indian team soon."— Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) November 3, 2026
In the press conference, India captain Gill said that Hardik have to play domestic cricket before India returns, which means he will have to prove his fitness in either the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will be played in November and December.
"Firstly, Hardik Pandya is a great all-rounder. Not many players in the world have his skill set. As a bowler, you can use him in the different facets of the game. He can bowl with the new ball and the old ball. We have had multiple conversations. He is unfortunate with his injuries. He hasn't played since the IPL,” Gill said in the pre-match presser.
“Hopefully, he will come back soon. He will play some domestic cricket. And hopefully we will get him back in the Indian team soon," Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI.”
Pandya's struggle with injury
The Indian all-rounder started going through injury troubles during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he missed three matches for Mumbai Indians due to a back spasm. Although he returned and played his last competitive fixture on May 24, his fitness problems continued to persist.
SHUBMAN GILL ON INDIA'S MIDDLE-ORDER PLANS! Gill🗣️💬: "The top four is set, all right-handers. We will have a floating approach at No. 5 and No. 6. If a left-hander is needed, Axar bhai goes in. Depending on the match situation, even KL bhai can go." Gill says India will keep the middle order flexible, with Axar Patel and KL Rahul likely to float at No. 5 and No. 6.— AkCricTalks🎤🇮🇳 (@AKCricTalks) November 3, 2026
In June, he suffered a quadriceps strain during his rehabilitation, which made him miss the ODI series against Afghanistan. He subsequently missed the England ODI series and was also ruled out of the Afghanistan T20I series as he developed pain around his knee during fielding drills.
Pandya was named in the India A squad for the Australia A series, subject to fitness in September. However, he suffered another blow as scans revealed an injury to his right shin. He was advised two weeks of complete rest and missed the Australia A series as a result.
India will commence the ODI leg of the New Zealand tour from November 4 and will play their fifth and final match on November 15. After the five-match ODI series, the two teams will play two Test matches in a tough challenge for the Men in Blue.