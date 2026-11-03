ETV Bharat / sports

‘Hardik Pandya Will Play Some Domestic Cricket Before India Return’: Confirms Captain Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya ( IANS )

Auckland (New Zealand): With India gearing up for the 2027 ODI World Cup, they are keenly waiting for the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya to the national setup. Shubman Gill also confirmed the same on the eve of the team's opening ODI against New Zealand during a media interaction and also added that Hardik will play some domestic cricket before returning to the national side. India are currently engaged in a five-match ODI series with New Zealand.

The Men in Blue are not at their full strength with Hardik’s injury. The all-rounder has been away from the competitive action since the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is currently recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), after struggling with injuries since May.

In the press conference, India captain Gill said that Hardik have to play domestic cricket before India returns, which means he will have to prove his fitness in either the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will be played in November and December. "Firstly, Hardik Pandya is a great all-rounder. Not many players in the world have his skill set. As a bowler, you can use him in the different facets of the game. He can bowl with the new ball and the old ball. We have had multiple conversations. He is unfortunate with his injuries. He hasn't played since the IPL,” Gill said in the pre-match presser. “Hopefully, he will come back soon. He will play some domestic cricket. And hopefully we will get him back in the Indian team soon," Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the first ODI.”