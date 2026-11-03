IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squad, And Where To Watch
India will square off against New Zealand in the first ODI of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): After winning the five-match T20I series by 3-2 against New Zealand, India will be entering the five-match series against the Blackcaps. Two Indian stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be in the spotlight as they will be playing for the national side after almost a month. The duo have their eyes set on multiple records.
Notably, this was the same venue where New Zealand scored 259 in the T20I series. However, with the series switching to ODI cricket, the pitch will be expected to be less flat. India played a three-match ODI series against West Indies in September where they won by 2-1. Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer for India, scoring 334 runs from three matches, while Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker with seven wickets.
Glittering trophy, smiling captains 🏆 😊 #TeamIndia is ODI ready 🇮🇳 #NZvIND | @ShubmanGill https://t.co/8rbsJX7VSs— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2026
New Zealand also played their last ODI series against the West Indies, where they won 4-1. Will Youn was the highest run-scorer for them with 176 runs, while Jayden Lennox picked up 14 wickets.
Head-to-head record
123 matches have been played between the two teams, with India emerging triumphant on 63 occasions. New Zealand have won 52 matches, while one match ended in a tie. Seven of the fixtures ended in no result.
𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐒, 𝐀 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐒 𝐀 𝐌𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐋𝐄. 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐑𝐎𝐇𝐈𝐓 𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀, 𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐀 𝐇𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐓. 💙 Can Hitman add another one to his tally? 👀 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI on 4th Nov, 7:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 2, 2026
Pitch report
The surface generally favours batters, but considering it is a 50-over game, there might be some assistance for the seamers. Also, the straight boundaries here are very short, measuring around 65m. So, bowling it full to top-order batters might turn out to be costly for the bowlers.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming details
When and where will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?
The India vs New Zealand series opener will be played at Eden Park, Auckland
on Wednesday, November 4.
What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI begin?
The first ODI between India and New Zealand will commence at 7:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?
The series opener will be shown on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?
The live stream for the first ODI between India and New Zealand will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Squads
India
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan
New Zealand
Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson