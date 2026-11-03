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IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squad, And Where To Watch

Auckland (New Zealand): After winning the five-match T20I series by 3-2 against New Zealand, India will be entering the five-match series against the Blackcaps. Two Indian stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will be in the spotlight as they will be playing for the national side after almost a month. The duo have their eyes set on multiple records.

Notably, this was the same venue where New Zealand scored 259 in the T20I series. However, with the series switching to ODI cricket, the pitch will be expected to be less flat. India played a three-match ODI series against West Indies in September where they won by 2-1. Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer for India, scoring 334 runs from three matches, while Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker with seven wickets.

New Zealand also played their last ODI series against the West Indies, where they won 4-1. Will Youn was the highest run-scorer for them with 176 runs, while Jayden Lennox picked up 14 wickets.

Head-to-head record

123 matches have been played between the two teams, with India emerging triumphant on 63 occasions. New Zealand have won 52 matches, while one match ended in a tie. Seven of the fixtures ended in no result.

Pitch report

The surface generally favours batters, but considering it is a 50-over game, there might be some assistance for the seamers. Also, the straight boundaries here are very short, measuring around 65m. So, bowling it full to top-order batters might turn out to be costly for the bowlers.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live streaming details

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?

The India vs New Zealand series opener will be played at Eden Park, Auckland

on Wednesday, November 4.