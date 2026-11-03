IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Set Their Eyes On Seven Records To Break
Virat Kohli will have the opportunity to break five ODI records during the five-match series against New Zealand.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): India are all set to take on New Zealand in a five-match series starting on Wednesday, November 4, Wednesday. The series will mark the return of two Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, in the blue jersey after a month. All eyes will be on the duo as they prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and it might be their last tour to New Zealand. Both of them have the chance of etching their names into the record books.
Following are the records that might be broken by Ro-Ko.
Glittering trophy, smiling captains 🏆 😊 #TeamIndia is ODI ready 🇮🇳 #NZvIND | @ShubmanGill https://t.co/8rbsJX7VSs— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2026
Most centuries in List A cricket
Former India great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli share the record of scoring the most centuries in List A cricket with 60 hundreds. Tendulkar has scored 60 from 538 innings, while Kohli has taken 340 innings to complete a similar achievement. One more century will make him the sole leader with 61 tons in List A cricket.
Most ODI runs against New Zealand
Ricky Ponting currently holds the record for scoring the most ODI runs against New Zealand. He has amassed 1971 runs in 50 innings against the Blackcaps, whereas Kohli has 1897 runs from 36 innings. With 76 more runs, he will be the batter with the most runs in ODI cricket against the Kiwis.
First No.3 batter to score 13K runs
The 37-year-old can become the first batter to score 13,000 ODI runs while batting at number 3. He has amassed 12,988 runs so far while batting at number 3, and 12 more runs will ink his name in the record books.
Most runs in ODI run chases
Sachin Tendulkar currently owns the record as the batter with the most runs in ODI run chases. Tendulkar has scored 8720 runs in ODI chases, while Kohli has amassed 8667 runs. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter needs just 54 more runs from five matches to climb to the top of the list.
First Indian player to win POTS in SENA countries
Except for New Zealand, Kohli has won the Player of the Series (POTS) award in Australia, England and South Africa. If he wins the POTS award in New Zealand, he will be the first Indian to win the honour in SENA (South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand) countries.
Third batter with 100 50-plus ODI scores
Hitman Rohit Sharma has recorded 98 50-plus scores in ODI cricket so far and he needs just two more knocks of more than 50 to repeat the feat 100 times. With this, he can become the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and the sixth overall to do so. The overseas batters in the exclusive list are Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis.
First Indian opener with 5,000 ODI runs in SENA countries
Rohit has scored 4,964 runs at an average of 44.32 so far from 114 matches and 123 innings in ODI cricket in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. He needs just 36 more runs to become the first Indian batter to score 5000 ODI runs in SENA countries.