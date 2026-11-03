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IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Set Their Eyes On Seven Records To Break

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ( IANS )

Auckland (New Zealand): India are all set to take on New Zealand in a five-match series starting on Wednesday, November 4, Wednesday. The series will mark the return of two Indian stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, in the blue jersey after a month. All eyes will be on the duo as they prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and it might be their last tour to New Zealand. Both of them have the chance of etching their names into the record books.

Following are the records that might be broken by Ro-Ko.

Most centuries in List A cricket Former India great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli share the record of scoring the most centuries in List A cricket with 60 hundreds. Tendulkar has scored 60 from 538 innings, while Kohli has taken 340 innings to complete a similar achievement. One more century will make him the sole leader with 61 tons in List A cricket. Virat Kohli Records (IANS) Most ODI runs against New Zealand Ricky Ponting currently holds the record for scoring the most ODI runs against New Zealand. He has amassed 1971 runs in 50 innings against the Blackcaps, whereas Kohli has 1897 runs from 36 innings. With 76 more runs, he will be the batter with the most runs in ODI cricket against the Kiwis. First No.3 batter to score 13K runs The 37-year-old can become the first batter to score 13,000 ODI runs while batting at number 3. He has amassed 12,988 runs so far while batting at number 3, and 12 more runs will ink his name in the record books. IND vs NZ Virat Kohli (IANS)