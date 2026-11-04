ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kohli Guides India To Five-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In Series Opener

File photo: India cricket team ( AP )

Auckland (New Zealand): The first ODI between India and New Zealand was dominated by Virat Kohli as he inked his name in the record books twice in the day. His knock guided India to a five-wicket win in the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. After winning the T20I series by 3-2, India have now kicked off the five-match ODI series with a victory as well.

India win by seven wickets

The Indian team emerged triumphant by seven wickets thanks to a stellar knock from Kohli on a pitch which was offering extra bounce and some seam movement. The right-handed batter scored 74 runs from 51 deliveries while chasing 143 runs from 32 overs (equation adjusted after the rain interruption). Shubman Gill also scored 37 runs from 56 deliveries. The duo had put India in a commanding position, forming a 113-run stand for the second wicket after losing an early wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma (0). However, the team lost three quick wickets in a span of 10 runs. Shreyas Iyer took the team over the finish line in the end, scoring 15 runs from 12 deliveries. Virat Kohli breaks two records