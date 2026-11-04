IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kohli Guides India To Five-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In Series Opener
Virat Kohli played a knock of 74 runs off 51 deliveries in the first ODI against New Zealand.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): The first ODI between India and New Zealand was dominated by Virat Kohli as he inked his name in the record books twice in the day. His knock guided India to a five-wicket win in the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. After winning the T20I series by 3-2, India have now kicked off the five-match ODI series with a victory as well.
India win by seven wickets
The Indian team emerged triumphant by seven wickets thanks to a stellar knock from Kohli on a pitch which was offering extra bounce and some seam movement. The right-handed batter scored 74 runs from 51 deliveries while chasing 143 runs from 32 overs (equation adjusted after the rain interruption). Shubman Gill also scored 37 runs from 56 deliveries. The duo had put India in a commanding position, forming a 113-run stand for the second wicket after losing an early wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma (0).
A strong start in Auckland as India go 1-0 up in the ODI series 👏 📝: https://t.co/jdZ9ThMt2k https://t.co/qXM7783FZH— ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2026
However, the team lost three quick wickets in a span of 10 runs. Shreyas Iyer took the team over the finish line in the end, scoring 15 runs from 12 deliveries.
Virat Kohli breaks two records
When Virat Kohli came to bat, he achieved two milestones. He became the first batter to score 13,000 runs while batting at No. 3 in ODI cricket. Also, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with the most runs in ODI run chases, taking his tally to more than 8720 runs, which was Master Blaster's record earlier.
New Zealand all out for 185
Earlier in the match, India chose to bowl, and their bowling unit delivered a clinical performance. Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket-taker with four dismissals to his name. Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj contributed with three wickets and two wickets, respectively. Only four of the New Zealand batters scored in double digits, and Tim Seifert was the top run-scorer with a knock of 38 runs.
When will the 2nd ODI be played?
The second ODI will be played on Saturday, November 7, at Sky Stadium, Wellington.