IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss; India Opt To Bowl
India have chosen to bowl as Shubman Gill won the toss in the first match of the 2026.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST|
Updated : January 11, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian team won the toss in the first ODI against New Zealand and have elected to bowl first. Skipper Shubman Gill stated that the decision was taken considering the dew factor, while New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell echoed the same sentiment saying they would have bowled first as well.
Captain's statements at the toss
Shubman Gill - We will bowl first. Honestly, try different kinds of combinations, you know, see what combination suits us the best for different conditions, obviously, when we play in India. Whenever you're bowling second, there's a bit of a challenge with the dew, and so try out what kind of combination suits our conditions the best. It looks like a good wicket. Hopefully, I think it'll be a little bit easier to bat on in the second innings with the dew coming in, and that was the thought process behind bowling first.
Michael Bracewell - We would have bowled first, but happy to bat. We have been used to the weather and have had some great net sessions. It's a big series for us, a proud moment every time we play for New Zealand. We're playing a WC in India, and it's a big advantage for us.
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok
India are up against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series, and Vadodara's Kotambi Cricket Stadium will host its first-ever men's ODI match. All the limelight is on the star duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they are coming back on the back of an impressive form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Both of them are cementing their places in India's 2027 World Cup probable side with consistent performances in the recent series. The fixture also marks the return of Shreyas Iyer to international cricket after a span of three months. Mohammed Siraj, who was not included in the series against South Africa, has also returned to the team.