IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss; India Opt To Bowl

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and New Zealand's captain Michael Bracewell during the toss before the first ODI cricket match of a series between India and New Zealand, at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The Indian team won the toss in the first ODI against New Zealand and have elected to bowl first. Skipper Shubman Gill stated that the decision was taken considering the dew factor, while New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell echoed the same sentiment saying they would have bowled first as well.

Captain's statements at the toss

Shubman Gill - We will bowl first. Honestly, try different kinds of combinations, you know, see what combination suits us the best for different conditions, obviously, when we play in India. Whenever you're bowling second, there's a bit of a challenge with the dew, and so try out what kind of combination suits our conditions the best. It looks like a good wicket. Hopefully, I think it'll be a little bit easier to bat on in the second innings with the dew coming in, and that was the thought process behind bowling first.