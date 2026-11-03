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IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Another Blow For New Zealand As Devon Conway Ruled Out From Opening Fixture

Devon Conway has been ruled out from first ODI ( IANS )

Auckland (New Zealand): Even before the start of the first ODI of the five-match series against India, New Zealand had suffered two blows with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out of the series. The Blackcaps have now suffered another setback as opener Devon Conway will miss the opening fixture after suffering a concussion.

Conway suffered the injury after being involved in a collision with Matt Henry during a practice session. The incident took place at Eden Park on Tuesday when the two players collided while attempting to take a catch. Both received immediate medical attention and also underwent head injury assessments.

Henry’s condition is being monitored, while Conway was taken to the hospital, where his concussion was confirmed. Both players will continue to be monitored, and their involvement in the ODI series against India will be updated in due course," NZC said in a statement.