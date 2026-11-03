IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Another Blow For New Zealand As Devon Conway Ruled Out From Opening Fixture
Devon Conway suffered a collision with Matt Henry during the practice session.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Auckland (New Zealand): Even before the start of the first ODI of the five-match series against India, New Zealand had suffered two blows with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out of the series. The Blackcaps have now suffered another setback as opener Devon Conway will miss the opening fixture after suffering a concussion.
Conway suffered the injury after being involved in a collision with Matt Henry during a practice session. The incident took place at Eden Park on Tuesday when the two players collided while attempting to take a catch. Both received immediate medical attention and also underwent head injury assessments.
Henry’s condition is being monitored, while Conway was taken to the hospital, where his concussion was confirmed.
New Zealand batter out of India ODI series opener after training incident. More 👇 https://t.co/or4Ly8ZYzM— ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2026
Both players will continue to be monitored, and their involvement in the ODI series against India will be updated in due course," NZC said in a statement.
Henry himself is returning from an injury, and he missed the last three T20Is against India due to a low-grade tear in his right quadriceps.
Who will open the innings for New Zealand?
Henry Nicholls will open from one end, but with Conway unavailable, the opening slot from the other end has become vacant. In such a case, Tim Seifert looks to be the strongest contender to open the innings. Captain Mitchell Santner also echoed the same sentiment in the press conference.
"Yeah, I guess he's [Seifert] the back-up batter in our squad. So it'll probably be a direct swap if Dev's unavailable, which is a shame. He [Conway] is obviously very good in one-day cricket and, you know, was biding his time in the T20 series. And, yeah, I guess another one of those freak accidents that happens,” he stated.