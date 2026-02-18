ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Motera’s Blue Is More RoKo Than Abhishek Or Ishan

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: Motera does not do small. It never has. The bowl of the Narendra Modi Stadium rises out of the Sabarmati plain like a declaration — concrete and light and echo, a place built for noise and memory. This evening, as the gates swallow people and the concourses begin to hum, the first thing that strikes you is the colour.

It’s all blue trickling in, even for an inconsequential last match of the Group stage and against a minnow. Hence, it is a polite wash for now, the tide will perhaps wait for February 22, when India plays its first Super 8 match here. However, for now, flags, jerseys, caps, painted cheeks. The blue moves and breathes and gathers force in the stands on a bright sunny evening.

And then, when the eye begins to settle, it notices something more precise within the blue — the names. The shirt-backs, stitched and printed and carried like declarations of loyalty. And that is where the story of this Indian side, this moment in its life, quietly reveals itself.

Virat. Rohit. Hardik.

Those three names dominate the bowl. The fonts change, the shades of blue vary, but the imprint is unmistakable. Even now, even after transitions and retirements and reinventions, the muscle memory of fandom holds.

Virat Kohli still walks these stands without walking them. Rohit Sharma, now folded into nostalgia as much as into recent history, still commands space on shoulders and backs. And Hardik Pandya — the bridge between eras, the swagger that still feels current — binds the old to the now.

But look closer, and you will see what is missing as much as what is present.

There are fewer Abhisheks. Almost no Ishans. A modest scattering of Suryas, visible but not yet overwhelming. The new names — the ones that have lit up scorecards, that have swung matches in bursts of brilliance — they only flicker.

It is a team in transition, written not in selection meetings or Press conferences, but in cotton and polyester in the stands.

The 20-to-40 crowd carries memory like a badge. For them, RoKo is not a phrase, it is a lived rhythm — chases seen through, covers driven, World Cups measured in heartbeats. Their jerseys are not just allegiance, they are gratitude.

Among the teenagers, the tilt is interesting. Virat still reigns there — the fitness icon, the attitude, the global star. But the younger names haven’t yet crossed that invisible line from performer to symbol. Abhishek may blaze on the field, Ishan may produce moments that make jaws drop — and he has, repeatedly, with that fearless, high-velocity batting that bends games out of shape — but iconography is a slower craft. It requires time which cannot be hurried.