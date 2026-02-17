ETV Bharat / sports

India’s Consolidation vs Dutchmen’s One Last Swing

- By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: A World Cup often reduces teams to their essentials. For India and the Netherlands, those essentials could not be more different — the Blues engineered to win tournaments, Orange built to stretch every limit of resources and occasionally, gloriously, hope to disrupt the script.

On February 18, that contrast will sit under lights as India face the Netherlands in a match that carries vastly different stakes.

For India, it is at best about consolidation with no other stake involved. They have gone into the Super Eights with a 10/10 result, though the scrappy patches in their first two outings against the USA and Namibia will not be entirely forgotten.

For the Netherlands, it is one last swing at a campaign that has already offered them heartbreak and harsh lessons.

The Dutch Fight

Scott Edwards’ side arrived at this tournament as an experienced Associate squad, built around the enduring core of Bas de Leede, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe and Paul van Meekeren. These cricketers are been forged through county stints, global leagues and a decade of punching above their weight.

Their tournament has followed a familiar Dutch rhythm — competitive, combative, and tinged with regret. They pushed Pakistan to the brink in Colombo, controlling long passages before letting the match slip, a result they themselves framed as one lost rather than got beaten in.

If that was heartbreak, the heavy defeat to the USA in Chennai was a harsher lesson: A chase of 197 collapsing to 103, conditions misread, rhythm lost, and the unforgiving reality of T20 margins laid bare. Coach Ryan Cook spoke of the lack of recent night-cricket preparation.

So, the flying Dutchmen as they are popularly called, arrive at Motera grounded in realities they need to tackle, mostly impossible permutations. They must defeat India and hope other results align. It is the story of their white-ball existence — always one upset away from rewriting the group, always one defeat away from elimination.

Their strengths remain consistent. O’Dowd anchors, Edwards manages tempo, and de Leede remains the axis around which both innings often turn. The bowling unit operates through discipline rather than destruction — van Meekeren’s effort, van Beek’s control, van der Merwe’s experience, Aryan Dutt’s accuracy – not to overwhelm but to outlast.

Against India, however, it is an impossible journey.

India Absorb Chaos