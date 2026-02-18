IND vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Three Consecutive Ducks For Abhishek Sharma; India 0/1
India are up against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST|
Updated : February 18, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: India won the toss against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and chose to bat. India are already in the Super 8 while the Netherlands are already out of contention of reaching the Super 8. India have made two changes in the playing XI while the Netherlands have made one.
Captain statement
Suryakumar Yadav: We are going to bat first. It looks like a good surface. We want to put runs on the board and put some pressure on the bowlers to defend the total. The mood in the camp is really good and they are playing the brand of cricket I want them to play.
Scott Edwards: Yes we would have batted. It looks like a good wicket. For us it is about finishing our campaign well. Just looking to put in a complete performance today. We have one change.
Changes in Playing XI
For India, Arshdeep Singh comes in for Kuldeep Yadav, while Washington Sundar will replace Axar Patel.
Playing XI
India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein
Head to head records
Both teams have played only one match so far, with India emerging triumphant in the fixture played in October 2022 in Sydney, where they won by 56 runs.