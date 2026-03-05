ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG | Will Flashy Abhishek Sharma Stand Tall In His Biggest Moment?

By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: If you go by history, the iconic Wankhede Stadium should be Abhishek Sharma's favourite ground. He dazzled the nation with his fiery 100 on this ground, that too against the same team (England) he will be facing in the semifinal of the World Cup.

But the scenario has changed for this young batter since 2025. Back then, he had nothing to lose and was high on the juice of newness and youth. Two years down the line, he has been doing his bit to create a name and space in international cricket.

However, this World Cup has been lean and mean to him. Three ducks, a stomach bug, one 15, and a 50 – his trajectory is far from the fire we know him for. His confidence has been shaken, and the pressure on him has been immense.

This semifinal will be the peak of this surround system for him, where his performance will be the focal point of the team's powerplay plans. No one better than he would know this. At 25, that's heavy-duty load of the lad but as the lights turn on and the classic Wankhede evening caressed by the Arabian sea becomes the centre of the cricketing world, Abhishek will be the eye of the storm.

The message from the team management has been clear – face, not duck, pressure. Äs batting coach Sitanshu Kotak put it succinctly, "if after playing so many T20I matches and the Indian Premier League, you talk about the pressure, then that's not correct."

Not just him, but head coach Gautam Gambhir has gone viral conducting conversations with the young gun – in the team bus, on the ground, at nets. And as his captain, Suryakumar Yadav puts it: "He has been seeing us through the whole of last year. Now it is our time."

Only, in knockouts such sentiment takes a backseat and only a solid performance works for the team. Abhishek has been consistently polishing his bat at nets all through the campaign, generally doing so in the second or third sessions.