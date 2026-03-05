IND vs ENG | Will Flashy Abhishek Sharma Stand Tall In His Biggest Moment?
Abhishek Sharma will be the focus of attention at Wankhede tonight. The ask is high, but the confidence is not so much.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Mumbai: If you go by history, the iconic Wankhede Stadium should be Abhishek Sharma's favourite ground. He dazzled the nation with his fiery 100 on this ground, that too against the same team (England) he will be facing in the semifinal of the World Cup.
But the scenario has changed for this young batter since 2025. Back then, he had nothing to lose and was high on the juice of newness and youth. Two years down the line, he has been doing his bit to create a name and space in international cricket.
However, this World Cup has been lean and mean to him. Three ducks, a stomach bug, one 15, and a 50 – his trajectory is far from the fire we know him for. His confidence has been shaken, and the pressure on him has been immense.
This semifinal will be the peak of this surround system for him, where his performance will be the focal point of the team's powerplay plans. No one better than he would know this. At 25, that's heavy-duty load of the lad but as the lights turn on and the classic Wankhede evening caressed by the Arabian sea becomes the centre of the cricketing world, Abhishek will be the eye of the storm.
The message from the team management has been clear – face, not duck, pressure. Äs batting coach Sitanshu Kotak put it succinctly, "if after playing so many T20I matches and the Indian Premier League, you talk about the pressure, then that's not correct."
Not just him, but head coach Gautam Gambhir has gone viral conducting conversations with the young gun – in the team bus, on the ground, at nets. And as his captain, Suryakumar Yadav puts it: "He has been seeing us through the whole of last year. Now it is our time."
Only, in knockouts such sentiment takes a backseat and only a solid performance works for the team. Abhishek has been consistently polishing his bat at nets all through the campaign, generally doing so in the second or third sessions.
Back then in February of 2025, he hit not just Jofra Archer and Mark Wood to the rope consistently, but troubled even the seasoned Adil Rashid with his "hit them all and hit them hard" batting language.
Abhishek's intent since then has not changed, only the lean patch of just 80 runs in five innings in this World Cup has kept him light, hesitant and watchful. These are not qualities that a better of his mindset can bloom in the middle. And yet, he has to look at the complete picture: So much riding on his shoulder, Archer and gang must have studied hard in these intervening months to nail his vulnerabilities, and his own mental pressure cooker that's been overcooking second thoughts.
All this and much more put together, one can say Abhishek is in an unenviable situation – his bat needs to talk, his mind needs to shed, and his trajectory needs to take India to the Final frontier.
As he dribbled the ball on his vertical bat with utmost concentration the other day, eyes focused, mind ticking, and the willow not wavering – it is clear that he is fiercely working on making it work for himself and for his team, not to mention the billion plus supporting him from all over the Indian world.
As Gambhir says, there's no point looking back. "The bilaterals are different, you can make comebacks. World Cups are a different ball game altogether," he said, talking about the ability of his players of taking the pressure of the moment.
What Gambhir wants to see in Abhishek and Suryakumar has been egging him on for, is to stick to his self-belief, too not look back at his ducks and go ahead with the statistics he has constructed himself for: A 203 plus strike rate, almost a century of sixes, blazing innings and striking at fearful pacers with fearless intensity.
From 7 PM onwards today, it will take yeomen effort on this young man in his debut World Cup to close all the noise from outside – more so from the questions his mind would be throwing at him in a phase wherein the answers are scurrying for cover, and the queries are making a grab at silly point.
Read More