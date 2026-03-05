IND vs ENG Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil The T20 World Cup Semifinal In Mumbai?
Team India will square off against England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: India is all set to face England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday, March 5, in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee clash between the two teams, who are aiming for their third T20 World Cup title, will take place from 7 PM IST. The first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand turned out be a lop-sided affair with the latter emerging triumphant by nine wickets.
After topping their group in the early stage of the tournament, India finished second in Group 1 in the Super 8 stages. In the Super 8, they won two matches while suffering a defeat against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav has been the leading run-scorer for the Indian team with 231 runs from seven matches. Varun Chakaravarthy has taken 12 wickets for the Men in Blue.
For England, Harry Brook has amassed 228 runs from seven matches with an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 161.70. Adil Rashid has picked up 11 wickets for the team, while Liam Dawson picked up 10 wickets.
IND vs ENG weather report
The weather is clear for the match and a full length is contest is on the cards. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius throughout the match, and it will be cooler as the match progresses. The humidity will be more than 50 % constantly in the fixture.
IND vs ENG head-to-head records
Both teams have played 29 T20I matches against each other, with India emerging triumphant on 17 occasions, while England has won 12 matches. In the T20 World Cup, India have won three matches while England have won two.
IND vs ENG pitch report
In the 16 matches played on the surface, the average 1st innings score is 187. The stat shows that the nature of the surface is batting-friendly, and another high-scoring encounter is on the cards with both teams boasting quality batting attacks.
Squads
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton