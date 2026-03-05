ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs ENG Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil The T20 World Cup Semifinal In Mumbai?

Hyderabad: India is all set to face England at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday, March 5, in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee clash between the two teams, who are aiming for their third T20 World Cup title, will take place from 7 PM IST. The first semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand turned out be a lop-sided affair with the latter emerging triumphant by nine wickets.

After topping their group in the early stage of the tournament, India finished second in Group 1 in the Super 8 stages. In the Super 8, they won two matches while suffering a defeat against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav has been the leading run-scorer for the Indian team with 231 runs from seven matches. Varun Chakaravarthy has taken 12 wickets for the Men in Blue.

india vs england will have no rain interruption (Screen Grab from accuweather)

For England, Harry Brook has amassed 228 runs from seven matches with an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 161.70. Adil Rashid has picked up 11 wickets for the team, while Liam Dawson picked up 10 wickets.

IND vs ENG weather report

The weather is clear for the match and a full length is contest is on the cards. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius throughout the match, and it will be cooler as the match progresses. The humidity will be more than 50 % constantly in the fixture.