ENG U19 vs IND U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Record-Breaking 175 In Title Decider

Hyderabad: India are up against England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup at the Harare Cricket Stadium, Zimbabwe. Batting first, Vaibhav Suryavnashi played a scintillating knock of 175 runs from 175 runs from 80 deliveries to help the team score runs with a run rate of around 10 in the first 25 overs. During a fiery knock, Vaibhav etched multiple records to ink his name in the record books. The left-handed batter has been in brilliant form throughout the tournament, and he continued his form in the crucial match as well.

India advanced into the final, beating Afghanistan by seven wickets to make it into the final of the tournament. India are five-time champion of the tournament and are aiming to win the sixth title. England won the competition in 1998

Fastest 150 in Under-19

The Indian opener amassed 150 runs from 71 balls and bettered the record of Ben Mayes of England vs Scotland at the same venue earlier in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup. Earlier this season, Suryavanshi smashed the fastest List A 150 (59 balls) in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26.