IND VS ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Men And Moments That Made History, Gave England Heartbreak

- By Meenakshi Rao

Mumbai: The numbers from the second semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup still feel implausible. India posted 253/7 in 20 overs, England replied with 246/7, and between them the teams produced 499 runs and 34 sixes, the highest aggregate ever recorded in a men’s T20 World Cup match.

At the centre of the drama was Sanju Samson’s 89 off 42 balls, an innings that ultimately proved decisive despite a magnificent counterattack from England’s Jacob Bethell, who hammered 105 from 48 deliveries in a losing cause.

Yet this was not merely a match of big numbers. India’s narrow seven-run victory was shaped by a sequence of defining moments — moments that swung momentum in a contest that refused to stay settled.

Samson’s reprieve — and the innings that followed

Every great innings has a moment of fortune. Samson came early.

When he was 15, a miscued stroke offered England captain Harry Brook a chance — a chance that slipped through his hands. Brook later admitted the drop proved costly, a mistake that allowed Samson to build the match-defining innings.

From that point onward, Samson took command of the game.

His 89 from 42 balls came at a strike rate of 211.9, decorated with eight fours and seven sixes. The innings was not just explosive; it was relentless. He punished both pace and spin, often targeting England’s quickest bowler Jofra Archer with fearless pulls and lofted drives.

India surged to 67/1 in the powerplay, their fastest start in a World Cup knockout, immediately putting England’s bowlers under pressure.

By the time Samson departed at 160/3 in the 14th over, India had already laid the foundation for one of the biggest totals in the tournament’s history.

Shivam Dube’s tactical promotion and counterattack

If Samson ignited the innings, Shivam Dube ensured the flames did not die out.

India’s think-tank made a deliberate tactical call: Promote Dube to counter England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid, whose role was to slow the scoring during the middle overs.

Dube responded exactly as planned. His 43 from 25 balls — struck at a rate above 170 — included four towering sixes, most of them aimed into the mid-wicket stands where the Wankhede boundary is invitingly short.

More importantly, he prevented England from regaining control during the middle overs. At a stage when T20 innings often stall, Dube kept the scoreboard racing. Those runs ensured India finished with 253/7 — their highest total in a T20 World Cup knockout match.

In a match decided by just seven runs, Dube’s acceleration proved priceless. Was unfortunate that he got run out on Hardik’s call.